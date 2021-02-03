Reaching Every Senior: Arrigo Joins Volunteers in Phone Bank Outreach to Connect Seniors With Vaccine Resources

From a second-floor space at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center on Monday, Mayor Brian Arrigo teamed with volunteers in informing Revere seniors by phone about the Commonwealth’s Phase 2 vaccine distribution.

The telephone bank outreach effort was part of the City of Revere’s “Reach Every Senior” campaign with a goal of reaching more than 9,000 Revere residents over the age of 65 with information on how to register for and access a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Brian Arrigo speaks with a senior resident of Revere via telephone, informing the resident of how to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine and how to secure transportation to the vaccine distribution site.

“Today we are continuing our Reach Every Campaign which is in response to the Governor’s prioritization of seniors over the age of 75 who are now in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout,” said Arrigo. “We’re trying to connect with every senior to make sure they know the resources available to them and that we’re helping as many seniors get appointments to receive the vaccine.”

Many seniors have had technological difficulties in the past week accessing the state’s Website regarding vaccine distribution. Other seniors have been requesting transportation to vaccine distribution sites.

Arrigo has a number of multi-lingual volunteers who are assisting seniors in the vaccine scheduling process.

“We have a great team of staff and volunteers making these phone calls and just getting in touch with people because there is so much fear and anxiety around the virus and getting the vaccine that we want people to know that we’re here for them,” said Arrigo. “We’re also letting people know that we have a partnership with Mystic Valley Elder Services and that partnership will provide transportation for seniors who want it.”

Arrigo said the city is prioritizing residents who are 90 years of age or older for vaccine distribution.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be getting more vaccines as well,” said Arrigo.

The space for the pro-active, phone bank outreach was arranged in such a way that each volunteer was situated at a desk several feet away from the other volunteers. All volunteers wore masks throughout the effort.