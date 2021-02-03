Turco Leads in Fundraising in State Rep. Campaign

Jeff Turco of Winthrop, former president of the Winthrop Town Council, had $59,700 in his campaign account for state representative as of Dec. 31, 2020, leading the other three candidates in the March 2 Democratic Primary in funds raised for the campaign.

The reporting period covered from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 and the numbers were part of the campaign finance reports that all candidates are required to file with the Mass. Office of Campaign and Political Finance (OCPF).

Winthrop School Committee member Valentino Capobianco reported the second highest total with a balance of $33,884.00 in his campaign account as of Dec. 31, 2020.

SEIU Political Coordinator Juan Pablo Jaramillo of Revere reported a balance for the end-of-the-year reporting period of $25,433.68.

Democratic State Committeewoman Alicia DelVento had a campaign account balance of $10,130 for the reporting period ending Dec. 31.

It should be noted that the figures do not include the funds raised from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2021.

Republican candidate Paul Caruccio of Winthrop and Unenrolled candidate Richard Fucillo Jr. of Winthrop are also running for the state representative seat previously held by Speaker Robert A. DeLeo.