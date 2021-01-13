Caggiano Takes Oath of Office for NE Regional School Committee

nthony Caggiano received his oath of office as Revere’s representative on the Northeast Regional Vocational School Committee at a ceremony Monday at City Hall.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oath to Caggiano in the socially distanced ceremony held inside the Council Chambers.

Caggiano was elected to the position in November. Revere is one of 12 area communities that has students attending Northeast, which is located in Wakefield.

“I’m very happy and looking forward to serving on the Committee,” said Caggiano. “There are a lot of challenges ahead.”

Caggiano has had an association to the school for many years. His mother, Marie Sardella, was an administrative assistant at Northeast while his stepfather, Louis Sardella, was the director of the special needs. Caggiano’s triplets – sons Anthony, Andrew, and Alexander – are graduates of Northeast.

Caggiano attended Revere High School (Class of 1976) and is a graduate of North Shore Community College and Suffolk University.

Long-time friend and Taft Street neighbor Gerry D’Ambrosio attended Caggiano’s inauguration ceremony.

“I’ve known Anthony for 45 years,” said D’Ambrosio, a prominent attorney. “He’s been committed to the city and the youth of the city. He’ll make for a great Vocational School Committee member.” Caggiano is one of six new members of the Northeast Regional School Committee. He will participate in the first meeting of the new year Thursday. The Committee meets on the second Thursday of each month