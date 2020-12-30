Police Briefs 12-30-2020

The following incident reports are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded on the listed dates and times (in military time):

Saturday, December 12

0015: Disturbance on Proctor Ave. The officer issued a summons for a court hearing to a 32 year-old Everett man for the criminal offenses of malicious destruction of property under $1200 and making a threat to commit a crime.

0052: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer spoke to the party.

0147: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the party.

0226: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer filed a report.

0827: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Tuttle and Revere Sts. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0926: Lost/found property on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer filed a report.

0928: Domestic disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer filed a report.

1028: MVA on No. Shore Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1042: Domestic disturbance on Walnut Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

1117: Hit-and-run MVA on Furlong Drive.

1126: MVA with property damage only at Malden St. and Patriot Parkway.

1133: Disturbance on Broadway. The officer filed a report.

1205: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Butler Circle for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1405: Larceny on Squire Rd. The officer will file a report.

1431: Disabled MV on VFW Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1522: Hit-and-run MVA on Broadway. The officer provided assistance.

1622: Disturbance on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.

1633: Larceny on Everett St. The officer provided assistance.

1804: Suspicious activity on Washington Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1910: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Crescent Ave.

1955: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on the Revere Beach Parkway.

2052: Suspicious activity on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.

2115: Suspicious activity on Park Ave. The officer ;provided assistance.

2124: Hit-and-run MVA at Franklin and Walnut Aves. The officer provided assistance.

2133: Domestic disturbance on Mill St. The officer restored the peace.

2154: Missing person on High St. The officer filed a report.

2213: Noise disturbance on Patriot Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

2233: Domestic disturbance on Ward St. The officer spoke to the party.

2245: Noise disturbance on Suffolk Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2301: A repossession company reported the repo of a MV on Thornton St.

2305: B&E into a MV on Proctor Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

2315: Domestic disturbance on Beach. The officer spoke to the party.

2323: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

2331: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

2338: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Terrace.

2354: Noise disturbance on Dedham St. The officer spoke to the party.

Sunday, December 13

0006: Noise disturbance on Shurtleff St. The officer provided assistance.

0041: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

0046: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

0050: Noise disturbance on Dedham St. The officer provided assistance.

0101: Noise disturbance on Bellingham Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

0102: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Broadway and Reservoir Ave. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0125: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Revere and Tuttle Sts. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0230: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

0534: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Broadway for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1020: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at No. Shore Rd. and Mills Ave. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1037: B&E into a MV on Beach St. The officer filed a report.

1042: MVA at No. Shore Rd. and Revere St. The officer filed a report.

1053: MVA at Copeland Circle. The officer filed a report.

1140: MVA at Copeland Circle. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1147: Larceny on Hall St. the officer filed a report.

1203: MVA on Revere St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1230: MVA with property damage on Overlook Ridge Dr. The officer provided assistance.

1255: Shoplifting was reported on Squire Rd.

1405: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

1419: Disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer provided assistance.

1437: Unwanted person on American Legion Highway. The officer provided assistance.

1521: A hit-and-run MVA on Sewall St. was referred to another agency.

1549: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on No. Shore Rd. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1610: Vandalism on Beach Rd. The officer filed a report.

1620: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Bennington St. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1639: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Bennington St. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1650: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Bennington St. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1818: Disturbance at Avon and Revere Sts. the officer restored the peace.

1823: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Squire Rd. for a civil infraction. The officer issued a citation to a 30 year-old East Boston man for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of a MV and for the civil infraction of failing to yield at an intersection.

1842: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Terrace.

1848: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd.

1901: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Beach St. and issued a citation to a 20 year-old Revere man for the criminal offense of operating a MV with a suspended license.

1916: MVA at Park Ave. and Broadway. The officer issued a citation to a 29 year-old Revere man for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of a MV.

1917: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Broadway and Park Ave. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

1945: Disturbance on Griffin St. The officer filed a report.

2141: Noise disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.

2214: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd.

2225: A MV was reported stolen on Squire Rd. The officer filed a report.

2254: A MV was reported stolen on Ward St.

2304: Harassing phone calls on Winthrop Ave. The officer filed a report.

2331: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd.

Monday, December 14

0027: Officers responded to a MVA with fire and injuries at Franklin Ave. and Thorndike St. The MV was towed.

1235: Noise disturbance on Crescent Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0127: Suspicious activity on Goldie St. The officer provided assistance.

0446: Domestic disturbance on Orvis Rd. The officer restored the peace.

0454: Vandalism at Wilson and Beach Sts. The officer filed a report.

0527: The repossession of a MV on Reservoir Ave. was reported by the repo company.

0545: Domestic disturbance on Bosson St. The officer filed a report.

0734: Vandalism on Bennington St. The officer spoke to the party.

0749: Vandalism on Broadway. The officer filed a report.

1029: Disturbance on Bennington St. The officer restored the peace.

1112: MVA on Beach St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1205: Larceny on Cooledge St. The officer filed a report.

1237: A resident reported a case of identity theft. The officer provided assistance.

1530: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd.

1641: Complaint on Lantern Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1644: Parking complaint on Cushing Ave. The MV was towed.

1708: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

1811: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1829: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Squire Rd.

1832: Disturbance on Mountain Ave. and Genesee St. The officer provided assistance.

1836: Shoplifting on Squire Rd. The officer filed a report.

1836: MVA with property damage on Squire Rd. The officer filed a report.

1858: Domestic disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer filed a report.

2006: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd.

2018: Lost/found property on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.

2105: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

2156: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Overlook Ridge Drive.

2224: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) on Central Ave. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator.

Tuesday, December 15

0213: Unwanted person on Ward St. The officer filed a report. 0402: Disturbance on Adams Ct. The officer restored the peace. 0453: Suspicious activity on Bellingham Ave. The officer provided assistance. 1022: A officer provided assistance to a citizen on Vane St. 1037: Fraud on Malden St. The officer filed a report. 1106: Vandalism on Campbell Ave. The officer filed a report. 1114: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered on the Revere Beach Parkway. 1134: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers. 1222: A repossession company reported the repo of a MV on Malden St. 1508: MVA on Squire Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers. 1608: Traffic complaint on Furlong Drive. the officer provided assistance. 1622: Suspicious activity on Squiree Rd. The officer provided assistance. 1627: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at No. Shore Rd. and Dehon St. for a civil infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 1631: Disabled MV at Lee Burbank Highway and Hichborn St. The MV was towed. 1633: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Revere St. and filed a report. 1712: Traffic complaint on Dedham St. The officer provided assistance. 1739: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance. 1747: Larceny on Cheever St. The officer filed a report. 1753: Unwanted person on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance. 1812: An officer stopped a motor vehicle (MV) at Shirley Ave. and Hichborn St. for a civil infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 1943: Disturbance on Gage Ave. The officer restored the peace. 2003: Harassment on Overlook Ridge Terr. The officer provided assistance. 2114: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd. 2200: The trespass tow of a MV was reported on Revere Beach Blvd. 2318: Noise disturbance at Dashwood and Oak Island Sts. The officer restored the peace.