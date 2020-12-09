Baker Administration Orders First COVID-19 Vaccines, Expects December Delivery

Last Friday, the state submitted the Commonwealth’s initial vaccine order to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and expects to get 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

The federal government allocated Massachusetts 59,475 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for this first shipment that is part of 300,000 doses that the CDC is expected to send to Massachusetts by the end of December. The first allotment of 300,000 COVID vaccines will be for the first dose of a two-dose regimen.

Anticipating that the federal government will soon issue emergency use authorizations for additional vaccines, the Administration has been working with the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group to prepare for a safe, equitable and efficient distribution that is based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Commonwealth has actively been working on preparedness and planning for a COVID-19 vaccine since early August. Over the past decade, the Commonwealth has invested in the state-of-the-art Massachusetts Immunization Information System (MIIS), which serves as the state’s vaccine registry, ordering system, and inventory system. DPH has enhanced MIIS to prepare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, the Administration will roll out further information on vaccination prioritization.

For more information:

•Preparing for a COVID-19 Vaccine: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/preparing-for-a-covid-19-vaccine

•COVID-19 Vaccination Plan (DRAFT): https://www.mass.gov/doc/massachusetts-interim-draft-plan/download.