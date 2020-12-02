Obituaries 12-02-2020

Jean Lazzari

Former employee of Suffolk Downs and East Boston Savings Bank

Jean M. (Garvey) Lazzari of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, November 26.

The beloved wife of the late Salvatore Lazzari, she was the devoted mother of Salvatore Lazzari and his companion, June, William Lazzari and his wife, Patty, Brenda Holgersen, and Peter Lazzari; cherished grandmother of Kristen, Kenny and his partner, Danny, Kevin, Michael, and Makenzie and the treasured great-grandmother of Hannah. She is also survived by her loving canine companion, Peanut.

In accordance with the Lazzari family’s wishes, funeral services are private. To leave an online condolenc,e please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Frederick Lavorati

Retired heavy-duty mechanic

Funeral Services were held privately for Frederick Lavorati, 70, who passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day, November 26 in his Lynn residence.

Born and raised in Chelsea. Fred was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1969. He worked as a Heavy-Duty Mechanic for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 30 years before his retirement. Fred was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and spending time up in Maine.

He was the cherished father of Traci C. DeMarco and her husband, Christopher and Frederick J. Lavorati, all of Peabody, and proud grandfather to Christopher J. DeMarco and Bethany E. DeMarco, both of Peabody. He is also lovingly survived by his former wife, Karen A. (Christopher) Lavorati, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Frederick was one of seven children born to the late Thomas and Estella (Rovinski) Lavorati.

Remembrances may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Edward DiOrio, Sr.

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Revere

Edward J. Diorio, Sr. of Nashua, NH, formerly of Revere, passed away November 25 at the age of 88.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Elks of Port Charlotte and the Italian American Club in Revere.

The beloved husband of Theresa (Dzierzak) Diorio and the late Elizabeth (Sprague) Diorio, he was the devoted father of Edward Diorio, Jr. and his wife, Elaine, David Diorio and his wife, Rebecca “Suzie”, all of Nashua and the late Katherine and Mary Louise Diorio and step-father to Paul Stazinksi, Tom Stazinksi and Tammy Riordon; dear brother of Kathy Greenough and her husband, David of Medford and the late Vincent, Frank, Robert and Joseph Diorio; cherished grandfather of six and great-grandfather of eight. Edward is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

A private service was held for the immediate family and invited guests. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. At the family’s request, donations may be made in Ed’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit our guestbook at www.buonfiglio.com.

John Francis Carroll

Retired Chelsea Soldiers Home Medical technician

John Francis Carroll entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, November 23, at the Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital in Everett.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of the late George B. and Christine B. (Cater) Carroll, he attended Chelsea Public Schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1963. John was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War era and was honorably discharged on April 13, 1967.

John has been a Revere resident for over 30 years. He is a retired medical technician from the Chelsea Soldier’s Home, dedicating 23 years of service before retiring in 1994. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed watching all of the Boston teams play — the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and the Celtics. He enjoyed collecting coins and as a hobby he was a portrait artist. He will be greatly missed by all of his family.

John was the husband of the late Marna (Kelley) Carroll, beloved father of Brian Carroll of Revere and the late Michael J. Carroll, dear brother of Lorraine T. Brown of Chelsea, Patricia A. Smith of Billerica, June E. Carroll of Everett, Joseph E. Carroll of Chelsea and the late George J. Carroll. He is also lovingly survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church, Chelsea on Friday, November 27. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery will be at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea.

We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the on-line guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Gary Connors

Leslie University Security Department retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend a v isitation on Thursday, December 3 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte.107) Revere from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, for Gary W. Connors, who passed after a brief illness on Sunday Evening, November 29 at Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center of Saugus only ten days shy of his 85th birthday.

Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained at the funeral home, church and cemetery. All attendees are required to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be checked prior to entering the funeral home and church.

Born and raised in Medford, he was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1953. He worked with the Security Department at Leslie University of Boston for almost 20 years, retiring in 2000.

A selfless individual from youth, he cared for his dear mother until her passing and his sister until she went off to school. He lost his father at the age of ten (10) and began working part-time jobs, while continuing his education.

After graduating from High School, he secured two full time years as a junior bookkeeper. He began a 20-year career at Leslie University in the Security Department and remained there until his retirement in 2000.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Dr. Marie A. (Aloisi) Connors, Ph. Ed. He also leaves his dear brother-in-law, Joseph A. Aloisi and his wife, Marie of Salem. He was the devoted uncle to Mark Aloisi of Boynton Beach, FL and Gina DeSisto and her husband, Darren of Revere. He was the cherished son of the late, Daniel A.F. Connors and the late Margaret (Foley) Connors and the loving brother to the late Doctor Maureen Connors, Phd. Ed.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Windows of Hope, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Margaret F. Chiarella-Cambriello

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Revere

Margaret F. Chiarella-Cambriello, 76. of Atkinson, NH, formerly of Revere, died on Tuesday, November 24 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born and raised in (Beachmont) Revere, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Sullivan) Laurano.

Margaret worked as an office manager at a steel manufacturing machine shop for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Cambriello; her children, Lauretta and Gina, both of Revere and Anthony and Ciara of Pittsfield; step children, Janine and Peter of New York and Richard and Dianne of Revere; grandchildren; Julia, Tony, Joey, Mia, Angelina, Peter John, Parker, Jack, Dominic, Anelia and Gabriella; sister of Michael Laurano of Florida and Larry Laurano of Arizona; mother-in-law to Joseph and Nicole.

Relatives and Friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, at 10:30 a.m.

Due to COVID restricts, face masks and proper social distancing will be practiced.

In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.