Revere is Well Represented in Breakers Softball Program

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Four years ago, the North Shore Breakers Softball Program was formed with a team of 13 ten year olds from Swampscott. The program was developed with the mindset of teaching girls the game of softball and allowing them to play at a competitive level within USA Softball which is the feeder program of the national team. After its first year the program quickly expanded to three teams and included girls from all over the North Shore. Today that program has expanded to 54 players including 21 players from Revere that are part of the 10U, 12U and 14U squads.

The program was founded by Heather Husain of Swampscott, who with the help of the program’s dedicated coaches including her dad, David Vieira, has become a success in a very short period of time. The team plays and practices year round during the tough New England winter. The teams travel and play in highly competitive tournaments throughout the New England area. This past summer the 14s and 12s were still able to compete in double-headers with modifications and additional safety protocols in response to COVID-19.

This season will include many Revere softball players. According to Husain, “This year we are excited to add many talented Revere softball players to our teams. We have a total of 21 girls from Revere on the teams.” They include the Abigail Connolly, Makayla Godina, Angelina O’Hara, Olivia Rodriguez, Khloe Scoppettuolo, Ava Teebagy, Addison Ulwick, Myla Cassinell, Anna Doucette, Ali Giannetti, Caleigh Joyce, Cate Morgan, Chloe O’Neil, Danni Randall, and Evelyn Griffin, Maeve Hurley, Layla Hiduchick, Josephine Piccardi, Vanessa Simpson, Summer Marston, and Valentina Tate. Many of the Revere players got their start in the Revere Youth Baseball Softball (RYBS) League including some who started in the T-ball program.

The North Shore Breakers strive to keep the cost of the program relatively low mainly due to the support of the local businesses and fundraising activities throughout the year. This year’s sponsors include Kelly’s Roast Beef, Revere Firefighters Association Local 926, Fischbach & Moore Electric (Boston), and Eastern Equity Partners, LLC.

If you are interested in sponsoring the program and supporting the Revere contingent, you can contact Heather Husain at [email protected]