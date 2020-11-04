Commission on Disabilities Seeks Two New Members

Ralph DeCicco, co-chair of the Revere Commission on Disabilities, said the board is seeking two new members to fill recent vacancies.

Co-chair Rick Freni stepped down after four years of service, stating that he was unable to give 100 percent to his responsibilities due to shoulder surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

“We’re looking for two new members,” said DeCicco. “Candidates can go to the City of Revere Website and proceed to “jobs” and there is a link for boards and committees where you can fill out an application.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo would make the final recommendations of the two new members to the City Council’s Appointments Subcommittee, who would then vote on the candidates. “If Mayor Arrigo asks me to participate in the selection process, I would be glad to help out,” said DeCicco.

DeCicco has served on the Commission for five years, having been appointed by Arrigo at the outset of his first mayoral administration.

“I was honored that the mayor asked me to help re-establish the Office on Disabilities,” said DeCicco.

DeCicco grew up in Everett and moved to Revere during his junior year in high school. He graduated from Revere High in 1989.

DeCicco praised the city for its polls being accessible to people with disabilities during Tuesday’s election. “The Elections Department has done a great job to make sure the polls were in full compliance with ADA regulations through the state,” said DeCicco.

The hard-working co-chair thanked Rick Freni for his service to the Commission. “Rick was a great member. He’s done a tremendous job for children with autism in the community for many years. I’m sorry to see that he had to leave our board. Hopefully, we’ll be able to work together again on the Commission in the future.”