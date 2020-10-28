News Briefs

MVES Continues Services to Older Adults

While most have good mental health, many older adults are at risk of developing mental health conditions, such as depression, which is the most common ailment in this age group, as well as anxiety, grief and substance abuse. And rates of depression and stress have increased among this population since COVID-19 began. Social distancing, among other safety measures, have limited their interactions with caregivers and loved ones, which can lead to increased feelings of loneliness and anxiety, in addition to general feelings of uncertainty and fear due to the pandemic.

Among the range of MVES’ home- and community-based services available to older adults enrolled in the home care program is the Mobile Mental Health Program for people experiencing mental or behavioral health issues who find it hard to leave their homes to get treatment. Clinical caseworkers provide outreach to older adults experiencing mental health conditions that impact their functioning and ability to meet life’s daily challenges.

Due to COVID-19, sessions are conducted over the phone or by other electronic devices if the consumer has the technology available. Specific services and interventions provided include clinical care coordination and linkages to community resources, in home mental health therapy, in home medication evaluation and psychopharmacology, and other supports as needed to older adults who need direct intervention in their homes due to mental health challenges.

Unfortunately, mental health problems are under-identified by health-care professionals and older people themselves, and the stigma surrounding these conditions makes people reluctant to seek help.

Good mental health is essential if an individual is to age well and avoid the effects of depression, anxiety, and other forms of mental illness. The mental health of older Americans impacts overall physical and emotional health, and the ability to engage in life.

For more information on MVES’ Mobile Mental Health program, please call (781) 324-7705 or visitwww.mves.org.

