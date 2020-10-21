Disabilities Commission Holds Monthly Meeting

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its monthly meeting on October 13 at which Chairman Ralph DeCicco provided information about the upcoming State Disability Summit that will be held on Thursday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DeCicco said that among the issues to be discussed is the possibility that some developers will seek to lower the amount of handicapped parking in their projects. Also on the agenda will be how the local commissions are receiving media coverage, such as whether and how some commissions are being covered by television. DeCicco pointed out how important it is to have the meetings on television in order to show that the board is there to help residents of Revere.

Another item discussed by the members was that there will be an open forum on October 22 at 4 p.m. sponsored by the Revere Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). Dr. Gallucci, the principal of the Rumney Marsh Academy, will be there to answer any questions. The meeting will be held virtually and more information can be found on SEPAC’s Facebook and Twitter sites.

In other news, the commission said it presently is working with city officials to obtain “smile masks” that are clear so the hearing-impaired still can communicate.

Lastly, the commissioners reminded residents that the Commission on Disabilities is trying to limit in-person appointments because of COVID-19 precautions.

Revere residents who have questions can speak to staff from the commission’s 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday by calling the office at 781-286-8267. The staff will be able to answer most questions, but if they are unable to do so, or if a caller would like a call back from the office, they must ask to be transferred to the commission office’s voicemail and someone will return the call as soon possible.

The commission is working on solidifying another temporary location for its office (the present office is unavailable because of the pandemic) for necessary in-person appointments, as determined by the COD, on Friday mornings. The commission will update this information when available on its disability page on the city’s web site.

As always, the commissioners invited all residents to let them know if they would like something discussed or brought up and added to the monthly meeting agenda.

“You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern,” said the commissioners. “The commission is here to help and assist all of the disabled residents and families of Revere.” The next meeting of the commission is set for November 10