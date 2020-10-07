Obituaries 10-07-2020

Edward Branchi

Of Revere

Edward Branchi of Revere passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, October 1.

The long time companion of Prudence “Prudy” Masciulli, he was the beloved son of the late Rose Geneovese, dear brother of the late Anita Branchi and is also survived by many loving cousins, friends, and his adored dog, Venus.

All services are private and handled by:

Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston, MA 02128; ruggieromh.com

Lucille Smith

Retired Waitress

Lucille H. Smith “Lou” formerly Ventola, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Sept. 18 at 85 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Stephen L. Smith, loving mother of David Ventola and Stacey Ventola, both of Revere and Steven Ventola of Port St. Lucie, Florida; cherished grandmother of Krista Ventola of Port St. Lucie, Florida and devoted daughter of the late James Marino and Helen (Canning) Marino. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services were held privately.

Lucille waitressed at the Union Oyster House of Boston for over 25 years. She had a love for the ocean and enjoyed Revere Beach and vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Alice Schmitt

Past Regent — Catholic Daughters of America — Court James Lee, Devotee of Immaculate Conception Parish Community

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral for Alice M. (Manning) Schmitt who passed unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 2 at Mount Auburn Hospital of Cambridge. The Funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), Revere, Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. and Winthrop Ave.) Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained at all times.

Born in Winthrop, she was raised and educated in Revere and was a 1951 Alumna of Immaculate Conception High School of Revere.

As a young lady, she became most active in the Immaculate Conception Parish Community. She belonged to many of ICC’s fund-raising endeavors for the new convent built in the 1960’s and was also a member and supporter of the Immaculata Guild.

Through her late mother’s involvement with the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA), Alice became not only a member but took the reigns to become the Regent of the CDA-Court James Lee at ICC. Also, on a national level, she was appointed District Deputy of the Catholic Daughters, a post she held for 10 years. Alice Marie’s energy and devotion to the Church was enviable in that she never tired, i.e., no task too great or too menial that she could not tackle.

Along with her CDA responsibilities, she was a Past President and member of the Revere Woman’s Club for many years. She also held the presidency for the Parents’ Guild at Regis College for several years.

Among her other interests, was the Mass Citizen’s for Life, another group to which Alice volunteered much time and effort.

However, Alice would want to be remembered as an exemplary wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin and “best friend.”

Alice’s late husband, Edward T. Schmitt, Jr., who passed in March of 2004, was the proprietor and operator of the E.T. Schmitt Plumbing & Heating Corp. of Everett and Revere. Alice was the company accountant and bookkeeper until Eddie’s death.

She was the cherished mother of Anne Marie Schmitt of Revere and Eileen T. Perry and her husband, Henry S. Perry, the adoring grandmother of Kathleen M. Perry and Colleen M. Perry, all of Wakefield; devoted daughter to the late Joseph P. and Margaret E. (Howell) Manning and faithful sister to the late Rev. Joseph H. Manning and the late William J. Manning, USAF.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 47 West St., Boston, MA 02111 (www.bridgeotw.org/donate) or to Big Brothers & Big Sisters, 184 High St., Boston, MA 02110 (www.emassbigs.org/donate)

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.