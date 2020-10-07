News Briefs

Second Round of Rental Assistance Now Open For Applications

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and develop policies and procedures to maintain public health and safety for all in Revere. As of September 30, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 2,728 positive and probable cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City is averaging 12.1 new cases a day.

The City of Revere announced a COVID-19 Community Grant Program to provide nonprofits that work in Revere the opportunity to do substantive, necessary, COVID-related response work for the City. The City is actively looking for nonprofit entities that have a strong base of service delivery and presence in Revere to submit applications for up to $50,000 in funding to improve existing work or create new programs to help the City respond and recover quickly. The grant funding is for this calendar year only, with a secondary request available to continue the work next calendar year. Details are available at revere.org/communitygrant

The City has also reopened applications for a second round of Rental Assistance in partnership with Metro Housing Boston. Mayor Brian Arrigo has committed $1 million in federal funds to assist with rental assistance for Revere residents who are at risk of eviction or homelessness due inability to pay rent. Nearly 130 applications have been completed or are actively in process following the initial application process.

Eligible applicants will be entered into a lottery to create an order of our response and will be prioritized if there are more applicants than can meet available funds. To apply for rental assistance, please go to www.revere.org/rentalassistance

Hill Selected as Oral Communication Center Tutor

Gianni Hill, of Revere, has been selected as a tutor in the Oral Communication Center at Hamilton College for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Oral Communication Center’s mission is to support Hamilton’s educational goals by developing students’ abilities to express themselves with clarity and eloquence. Among its services, it offers tutoring to students working on specific oral communication projects or general communication concerns.

Students can consult with peer tutors for advice on a variety of assignment types – solo or group presentations, debates, panel discussions, podcasts, readings, oral exams, poster presentations, and more – at any stage in the process, from conception, planning and development, to practicing and revising, to review and critique. Consultations are available remotely, or when necessary, in person with appropriate personal distancing and other precautions in place.

Hill, a senior majoring in Hispanic studies and public policy, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Recommends Simple Steps to Avoid Falls

One in four Americans aged 65+ falls each year, according to the National Council on Aging. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital and nursing home admissions among older adults.

Although falls are prevalent in older adults, there could be many ways to help your loved one continue to live safely in their own home.

Falls and accidents seldom “just happen.” Usually there are at least several contributing factors that lead to a fall. The danger in some of these factors can be eliminated or reduced by taking simple steps recommended by Mystic Valley Elder Services to make an elder’s home safer. Read more to find out a room-by-room breakdown of some of these steps:

Bathrooms: Place a rubber mat or rubber safety strips in the tub or shower. Install sturdy grab bars in the tub/shower area to provide support. Have a night light available to use after dark and in the middle of the night.

Bedrooms: Use night lights or bedside, remote-controlled light switches. Place the telephone in an area easy to get to and keep the cord out of walking pathways. Consider a cordless telephone.

Stairs and hallways: Put light switches conveniently at both the top and bottom of stairs. Make sure carpeting is not loose or buckling and use non-skid treads on stairs. Both sides of each stairway should have sturdy handrails running their entire lengths. Avoid waxing hardwood floors that could create a slippery surface.

Living areas: Secure and place electrical/telephone cords out of walking pathways. Remove throw rugs that might slide or attach non-skid strips to rug backings. Furniture should be arranged to allow for unobstructed walkways. It is important to keep floors clear of clutter.

Other tips to prevent falls:

• You should also be aware of clothing and behavior that can help create a safer environment. You should wear well-fitted, flat, rubber-soled shoes to prevent slipping.

• Do not walk or climb stairs with arms loaded—always leave a hand free for balance.

• Slowly get out of bed and slowly rise from sitting to avoid dizziness.

• Make sure to have your vision tested regularly and keeps your glasses clean.

• Be aware of any medications you are taking that could cause difficulty with balance.

• You should be discussing the falls with your primary care physician to see if there is a medical condition that needs attention.

The dangerous situation created by a fall is frequently compounded by the inability to call for help. Personal emergency response systems should be installed whenever someone appears to be at risk of falling. The systems provide 24-hour access to emergency help, giving both the elder and family members some sense of security.

For more information on services provided by Mystic Valley elder Services, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org