Councilors Congratulate Giannino on Her State Rep. Election Victory

Calling it “a very happy occasion,” Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso officially noted Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino’s impressive victory in the State Representative Democratic Primary during the Council meeting Monday night.

The councilors responded with a standing ovation for Giannino, who advanced to the General Election on Nov. 3. There will be no Republican candidate on the ballot in the Sixteenth Suffolk District contest for state representative.

“Thank you, everyone,” said Giannino.

“Wow, we have a celebrity in our attendance,” said Council President Patrick Keefe. “What we can all sit there and say, ‘I served on the Council when State Rep. Jessica Giannino was elected: Congratulations.”