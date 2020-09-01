EBNHC Named One of America’s Best Employers in Massachusetts: Magazine Recognizes the Health Center as a Top Workplace Based on Employee Opinion

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), the largest community health center in Massachusetts and among the largest community health centers in the country, has been named to the second annual list of America’s Best Employers by State 2020, presented by Forbes and Statista.

“East Boston Neighborhood Health Center strives to be an employer of choice and we take pride in this recognition from Forbes, knowing that the award comes as a result of feedback from our valued employees,” said Manny Lopes, President and CEO of EBNHC. “We want to thank our employees for their passion and commitment to serving East Boston and the surrounding communities and promise to continue to work to make EBNHC a great place to work.”

EBNHC was selected based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. The Health Center is also proud to be a five-time awardee of the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work.

By investing in its employees, EBNHC is able to carry out its mission to provide easily accessible, affordable, appropriate, high-quality, personalized, coordinated primary care, for all who live and work in East Boston and the surrounding communities. EBNHC offers progressive benefits, a variety of schedules, and the satisfaction of working with a diverse workforce whose unity of purpose is a real force for achievement. The Health Center’s Education & Training Institute is an important resource for many employees who seek to broaden their skill base and advance their careers.

“By providing education and training opportunities, we address both sides of a vital employment issue,” continued Lopes. “The Health Center provides employees and community members alike with the education and skills needed to obtain well-paying jobs in health care, providing a source of qualified employees for EBNHC that are part of the Health Center’s service area while helping drive the local economy.”

For more information about EBNHC’s employment opportunities, please visit careers.ebnhc.org.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) has been a vital part of its community for the last 50 years, providing easily accessible, high-quality health care to all who live and work in East Boston and the surrounding communities of Chelsea, Revere, Everett, and Winthrop. EBNHC supports over 1,000 employees and handles 300,000 visits per year – more than any other ambulatory care center in New England. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.