Remote Learning Day Camp (RLDC) Launches at Revere Karate Academy

The Revere Karate Academy will be helping the community by providing a remote learning camp for those parents who need to work. There will be a place for parents to bring their children, where they can complete their remote learning in a safe and fun environment. The standard safety and cleaning practices will continue to take place. All children will have their temperature checked before entering the building.

Hand Washing

• Wash hands: arriving at Revere Karate, before and after lunch, touching shared objects, using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing, and blowing one’s nose, any transition times and arriving from home.

Wearing Masks

• Masks will be required leaving their seat to use the bathrooms and during transitions.

• When students are seated during remote learning or during active play, masks are not required.

Disinfecting Surfaces

• Disinfect any shared supplies between uses.

• Provide students with their own separate supplies, when possible.

• Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces.

• Frequent daily cleaning of high touch, shared surfaces (i.e. bathrooms, doorknobs, handrails, light switches).

Hours:

Monday – Friday

• Full Day 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Half Day 8- 11:30 a.m.

Students/Parental Responsibility

• Bring Lunch and Snacks

• Bring your personal electronic device

• All School Work assigned by your teacher

Camp Activities

• The primary focus will be ensuring that students complete their schoolwork

• Recess/Snack Time

• Physical Education and Activities

• Lunch