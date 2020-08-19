Remote Learning Day Camp (RLDC) Launches at Revere Karate Academy

The Revere Karate Academy will be helping the community by providing a remote learning camp for those parents who need to work. There will be a place for parents to bring their children, where they can complete their remote learning in a safe and fun environment. The standard safety and cleaning practices will continue to take place. All children will have their temperature checked before entering the building.
Hand Washing
• Wash hands: arriving at Revere Karate, before and after lunch, touching shared objects, using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing, and blowing one’s nose, any transition times and arriving from home.
Wearing Masks
• Masks will be required leaving their seat to use the bathrooms and during transitions.
• When students are seated during remote learning or during active play, masks are not required.
Disinfecting Surfaces
• Disinfect any shared supplies between uses.
• Provide students with their own separate supplies, when possible.
• Frequently clean and disinfect surfaces.
• Frequent daily cleaning of high touch, shared surfaces (i.e. bathrooms, doorknobs, handrails, light switches).
Hours:
Monday – Friday
• Full Day 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Half Day 8- 11:30 a.m.
Students/Parental Responsibility
• Bring Lunch and Snacks
• Bring your personal electronic device
• All School Work assigned by your teacher
Camp Activities
• The primary focus will be ensuring that students complete their schoolwork
• Recess/Snack Time
• Physical Education and Activities
• Lunch