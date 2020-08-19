News Briefs

City of Revere Secures Nearly $1million in Savings for Taxpayers

Earlier this month the City of Revere successfully issued a $5,490,000 10-year general obligation bond, saving Revere taxpayers $962,462. The City received several competitive bids from underwriters, with BNY Mellon Capital Markets offering the winning 0.395% interest rate.

“When your city’s finances work your city works better for everyone,” Mayor Arrigo said. “I am proud of our finance team in keeping our city on track – driving our strong credit rating and keeping our city moving in the right direction even through these difficult times – a million dollars in savings is great news for our bottom line.”

Prior to the Bond sale, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the city’s strong ‘AA’ rating, citing the city’s strong economy, very strong budgetary flexibility and very strong liquidity as positive credit factors.

“As the city continues to move through the COVID-19 pandemic the issuance of these bonds help support the ongoing needs of our community,” Director of Finance and City Auditor Richard Viscay said. “While we may be losing revenue due to impacted businesses, our strong credit rating allows us to take advantage of historic interest rates helping to balance the scales.”

The City of Revere sells bonds to borrow money necessary for capital improvements. Due to favorable market conditions, the city issued general obligation bonds as a tool to reduce the interest rates that apply to outstanding debt. The five competing bids were accepted by the City’s Financial Advisory group, Hilltop Securities Inc. in Boston.

State Rep. Vincent Endorses Giannino for State Rep. Seat

State Representative RoseLee Vincent endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino’s candidacy for State Representative. Vincent represents the 16th Suffolk District, the same seat Giannino is running for, and has decided to not run for re-election.

“When I think of who I would like to see replace me as State Representative, I think of the characteristics I want in a leader,” said State Representative RoseLee Vincent. “I want someone who cares about and empathizes with the issues that pop up in our daily lives. I want someone who cares enough to engage constituents and ask how they feel, and will also be able to deliver on the constituent services that so many rely on. I want our next State Representative to have the tenacity and guts to stand up to Wheelabrator, Massport and other companies who dare to disrespect us and our communities. I want Jessica Giannino!”

Representative Vincent, also of Revere, assumed office in 2014 following her victory in a special election earlier that year. Vincent was then re-elected in 2018.

“For years, the 16th Suffolk District has been represented by strong women who knew how to get things done,” said Councilor Giannino. “They have been in leadership at the State House and given a new generation of elected officials a lot to live up to. I’m running for State Representative to continue the battles that remain. I’m beyond appreciative of Representative Vincent’s endorsement, and I will work tirelessly to fill her shoes on Beacon Hill.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

Arrigo Calls on Residents to Help Keep Our Parks Open, Avoid Shutdowns

The City of Revere’s Parks and Recreation department will begin a safety monitoring program at all city-owned playgrounds and recreational facilities this weekend in an effort to encourage residents to comply with State mandates on masking and social distancing. Recreation staff will visit all 16 sites under its purview to monitor compliance, provide masks to residents, and engage in conversations about Covid-19 safe practices. The effort comes in response to several documented reports of individuals gathered in groups at playgrounds or engaging in pick-up games without masks.

“I’m calling on our residents to help us keep our parks open,” Mayor Arrigo said. “We continue to see some concerning trends in our case data in the city of Revere, and we can’t responsibly allow large groups to be gathering without masks on our playgrounds, on courts and fields in the middle of a pandemic. The majority of our residents have responded with great compliance in the past, and I’m asking them to do it again to help us keep Revere open.”

As of August 14, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 2,188 positive and probable cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City is averaging 13.9 new cases a day. The City’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.5%, more than three times the state average.

“There’s no one who wants to keep our parks’ facilities open more than I do. We understand how important it is for our families and young people to get outside, but we’ve got to do it safely to protect our entire community,” said Michael Hinojosa, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Revere.

In addition to monitoring parks and playgrounds for COVID safety, Parks and Recreation staff will continue the ramped up cleaning and sanitizing protocols that began last weekend.

National Association of Social Workers-PACE Endorses Gravellese

The National Association of Social Workers Massachusetts Chapter – Political Action for Candidate Election (NASW MA PACE) has endorsed Joe Gravellese in his campaign for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, Saugus).

“The National Association of Social Workers MA-PACE is proud to endorse Joe Gravellese in the 16th Suffolk district race,” said Allison Bodek, co-chair of NASW MA PACE. “Joe’s vision of economic and environmental justice, as well as equitable access to education, transportation, and health care for all are in line with NASW-MA’s mission. We are excited to endorse a candidate whose platform will not only support social workers, but also the clients and communities we serve.”

Joe Gravellese said of the endorsement, “The members of the National Association of Social Workers do critically important work, often with little recognition – from those supporting vulnerable students in schools, to those helping our neighbors struggling with addiction. But beyond the important work they do on the job, social workers also understand the importance of using their voice and their political action to lift up the most vulnerable people in our society. NASW MA works tirelessly to address inequities in education, housing, and economic opportunity. It is a true honor to have their endorsement, and I look forward to working alongside them in the Legislature to move Massachusetts forward.”

For all the reasons we have cited above and more, the PACE committee is proud to endorse Joe Gravellese for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District.

The Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Voters can find their polling location by visiting WhereDoIVoteMA.com.

32BJ SEIU Endorses Joe Gravellese

32BJ SEIU – a large regional service workers union representing over 175,000 working people including cleaners, custodians, maintenance workers, airport workers, food service workers, railroad workers, and factory workers – has endorsed Joe Gravellese in his race for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea & Saugus).

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of the hard-working members of 32BJ SEIU,” said Gravellese. “Custodians, factory workers, food service workers — these are the essential people who deserve more from their government, who deserve a new and better deal.”

“The working people who power this economy deserve champions who don’t just want to continue the status quo, but want to really dig in and change broken systems. I’m proud to have the endorsement of 32BJ SEIU, and look forward to working with them to build a post-pandemic future for communities like Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus that is fairer, more just, and more humane for all our residents,” he continued.

32BJ SEIU is currently active in the campaign to expand earned paid sick time for essential workers during the pandemic; access to testing and personal protective equipment; and strengthened federal protections for those struggling during this economic crisis.

32BJ SEIU has also endorsed Ed Markey for US Senate in the upcoming Democratic primary on September 1, along with Joe Gravellese for State Representative. 32BJ joins a wide range of unions backing Gravellese, including seven building trades organizations, two teachers’ unions, the National Association of Social Workers, and Revere DPW Workers Union Local 880.

Professional Fire Fighters of Mass. Endorse Giannino

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16th Suffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012. This is a very prominent endorsement for Jessica as her uncle is and her grandfather was a member of the Revere Fire Department with over 40 years of combined service.

“The over 12,000 members of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts are proud to endorse Jessica Giannino for State Representative.” said Rich MacKinnon Jr., PFFM President. “Jessica’s practical leadership style on the Revere City Council is exactly the type of legislator we support and endorse. The Giannino family has a long history of serving their community in Revere, and Jessica is a direct witness to the rewards, and sometimes sacrifice that come with serving the citizens in a public service role. We look forward to her bringing that unique experience and perspective to Beacon Hill. Jessica understands that the best way to support and strengthen working families is to support organized labor. The –Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts are proud to support those who support us. –”

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts has over 12,000 active members and 222 Locals. The objective of PFFM is to organize all paid professional fire fighters within the Commonwealth and to encourage the formation of local unions affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters.

“Having the endorsement of some of the Commonwealth’s truest heroes is an absolute honor,” said Councilor Giannino. “The members of the PFFM risk their lives every day and they deserve to be represented by someone who believes passionately in putting the community first just as they do – every day.”