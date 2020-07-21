Revere School Teacher Receives Additional Matching Funds from SONIC Drive-In

In June Madeline Ceballos Wilkinson, a Revere Public School first grade teacher at the Hill Elementary School was chosen by SONIC Drive-In Restaurants as an exceptional teacher nationwide whose project received funding in coordination with Teacher Appreciation Month.

Wilkinson’s project came about through the DonorsChoose organization, a platform where educators can ask for donations from donors. SONIC collaborated with DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Month and selected the project for its generous support.

“I created this project to get more electronic devices (Amazon Fire Tablets) to students who don’t have them in order to access the technology of remote learning plans,” Wilkinson told the Revere Journal in June. “I was able to raise funds through the support of my family and friends and SONIC matched every donation ($315) that was given to my project.”

Last week SONIC announced that it matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day as well and is giving Wilkinson an additional $125 for her program.

“Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like Madeline CeballosWilkinson, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed. With SONIC’s $1 million donation match, we were able to help teachers obtain resources for their students and will continue to empower them throughout the year.”

Woodworth said Wilkinson, who holds undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Salem State University, was chosen in June as SONIC pursued the noble cause of recognizing “the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students’ distance learning needs during this difficult time.”

Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly called Wilkinson, 28, a huge asset to Revere education. Kelly has described Wilkinson as the kind of teacher who goes the extra mile to support all students and families at the Hill School.

SONIC pledged its continuing assistance to schools across the state, including Revere, in its $1 million funding campaign.