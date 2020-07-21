Gravellese, Giannino will Debate Aug. 20

Joe Gravellese and Jessica Giannino, candidates for state representative in the 16th Suffolk District that includes Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus, will participate in a Revere Journal-sponsored debate on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Gravellese and Giannino, who will be on the ballot in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary, both agreed on the date and will be conferring with Revere Journal staff to finalize the format of the one-hour debate. The debate will be broadcast live on Revere TV which is led by Bob Dunbar.

The two candidates have been working hard in their campaigns for election despite the limitations and social distancing guidelines necessitated by the coronavirus. Gravellese and Giannino are seeking to succeed State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, who is retiring in January from her position in the Mass. House of Representatives.

“All year I’ve been talking about the important issues, like education, healthcare, and transportation, so I look forward to continuing to do that in the weeks ahead and in the state representative debate,” said Gravellese.

Giannino said she is also looking forward to participating in the debate that should draw a large viewership among residents of the three communities.

“I am looking forward to the debate on August 20,” said Giannino. “It will provide a unique opportunity for voters to see the candidates side by side while discussing the many important issues of this District. As voters begin to pay closer attention to this election, this debate is timed to allow them to make an informed decision on who to support as Early Voting begins. It would be an honor to serve as your next State Representative and I hope to earn the support of those watching.”