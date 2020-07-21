News Briefs

Revere DPW Union Local 880 Endorses Gravellese for State Rep.

Revere DPW Union Local 880, representing the working people of the City of Revere Department of Public Works, has endorsed Joe Gravellese for State Representative. Local 880 is a member of AFCSME Council 93.

“We are proud to endorse Joe Gravellese for State Representative,” said Mike Cecere, president of Local 880. “Joe will be a champion for working people at the State House, and will always stand up for labor. He is from a family that understands the value of hard work, and he shows this in his own campaign.”

“Joe was part of the team in Mayor Arrigo’s office that invested in and supported the DPW, and was always a partner with us in working to make the city stronger,” added Joe Lake, Local 880 steward. “We look forward to having Joe fight for labor in the legislature.”

“I appreciate the support of Local 880 and the hard-working people of the DPW Union,” said Gravellese. “During my time at City Hall, I saw what a difference it made not only in how the city looks, but also in the maintenance of critical water and sewer infrastructure, to invest in talent, equipment, and facilities for public works. The Mayor put his support behind public works in Revere, and we need state-level leadership with the same priorities.”

Gravellese’s campaign has now been endorsed by nine labor groups; in addition to Revere DPW Local 880, he was previously endorsed by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, Tunnel Workers Local 88, Bricklayers Local 3, Iron Workers Local 7, Insulators Local 6, Roofers Local 33, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, and the Boston Teachers Union.

MBTA to Resume Fare Collection on Buses, Trolleys, and Commuter Rail

The MBTA has resumed fare collection on buses, on trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line, and on the Commuter Rail beginning Monday, July 20.

Customers are encouraged to pay with a preloaded CharlieCard or CharlieTicket on buses and trolleys. Customers may also pay with cash. Commuter Rail customers are encouraged to use the mTicket app for payment or purchase the new Five-day Flex Pass on the mTicket app. The Five-day Flex Pass is a bundled fare good for any five days of travel within a thirty-day period. Fairmont Line customers also have the option to pay fares with CharlieCards at Zone 1A stations.

On MBTA buses, to avoid overcrowding, operators have the discretion to bypass a stop. If a customer with a disability is able to be identified while waiting at a stop to be bypassed, the bus operator alerts the Control Center, will notify that individual that the stop is being passed due to crowding, and will alert the customer to the approximate time of the next available bus that can accommodate them.

Customers should continue to make efforts to distance and are reminded that face coverings are required while onboard vehicles and within the MBTA system.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/coronavirus, mass.gov/COVID19, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or [email protected]

Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee Unanimously Endorses Gravellese for State Rep.

Joe Gravellese has been unanimously endorsed by the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee in his race for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District. The district includes Precincts 2 & 3 of Ward 4 in Chelsea, in addition to precincts in Revere and Saugus, and a portion of Chelsea’s Ward 3.

“Joe has shown a sincere interest in getting to know the needs of the people of Chelsea,” said Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh, Chair of the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee. “He is running on a positive message of investing in communities like ours, and standing up for working people. All of our members voted to support him.”

“I’m grateful for the endorsement of the committee,” said Gravellese. “Chelsea has been hit hard by COVID-19, and needs fighters representing it in the Legislature – people who care deeply about Chelsea, and are going to speak out on the important issues facing its residents – like reducing pollution, improving transportation, and giving all students, regardless of their background, access to a high-quality education, from pre-K through college.”

The Democratic primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 1.

RAFT Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

MGH Chelsea, Beth Israel Offers Testing for Those with Symptoms

Patients with symptoms of Covid-19 are eligible for testing at MGH Chelsea and Beth Israel Chelsea.

One doesn’t need to be a patient of MGH to qualify. There is also not a need to have health insurance, and immigration status does not matter.

Appointments are STRONGLY encouraged, but walk-ins will not be turned away. If anyone has one of the following symptoms, please call 617-724-7000, to schedule an appointment for evaluation and testing:

•fever

•new sore throat

•new cough

•new runny nose or nasal congestion

•new muscle aches

•new shortness of breath

•new loss of smell

If one is a patient within the Partners Healthcare system, please call the Primary Care doctor’s office with any questions, and to be scheduled for evaluation and testing.

*Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare is offering a drive-thru testing service at 1000 Broadway (near the Chelsea/Revere city line). It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

If you have a Beth Israel primary care physician, call 617-975-6262 to make an appointment.