News Farewell to the Chief by Journal Staff • June 24, 2020 • 0 Comments Police Chief James Guido and his wife Lil (second from right), are shown with their family before the ceremony. Mayor Brian Arrigo, Police Chief James Guido and Fire Chief Chris Bright. Mayor Arrigo delivers his remarks about the commendable service of Chief Guido. Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo with Chief James Guido. From left to right, Council V.P. Ira Novoselsky, Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo, Council President Patrick Keefe, Chief James Guido, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 3 Councillors Arthur Guinasso, Councillor at Large Steven Morabito, Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino and School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio.