EBSB Provides Over 1,300 Meals to Greater Boston Residents

East Boston Savings Bank has partnered with local restaurants to supply over 1,300 meals in East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester and Revere. The meals are being distributed at various locations during the month of May. Recipients include; front line workers and their families, families who are out of work or home due to illness and seniors living in senior residences.

“As a business member in these communities I feel it is our responsibility to assist where needed during challenging times,” says Richard J. Gavegnano, Chairman, President and CEO of East Boston Savings Bank. “We had an idea to purchase meals from local restaurants who are our customers and asked organizations imbedded in the communities to help with distribution. All were very enthusiastic to help. It was a win-win all around.”

Volunteers from East Boston Savings Bank, DeMaino’s Restaurant and the City of Revere distribute meals to Revere residents.

The establishments that are assisting in preparing the meals include Carlo’s Catering in East Boston, DeMaino’s Restaurant in Revere, Tavolo Ristorante in Dorchester and Shenannigan’s Restaurant in South Boston. Distributions are being done by the staff and volunteers from East Boston Social Centers, City of Revere, Dorchester YMCA and South Boston Neighborhood House,

“This is a team effort and we could not have done this without all the help we received from our customers and friends in the communities” says Mr. Gavegnano. “As we have for over 172 years, East Boston Savings Bank will continue to remain a strong neighborhood bank, supporting you, your family, your business and your community.”