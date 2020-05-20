Dimple Rana Elected Revere Democratic City Chair at Virtual Meeting Saturday

Democrats elected to serve on the Revere Democratic City Committee on the March 3rd Presidential Primary Ballot, met Saturday, May, 16 to elect new local party leaders to serve for the next four years. By a unanimous election of the over 30 people present on the Zoom call, Dimple Rana, who previously served as vice-chair of the committee, was elected to be the first person of color to ever serve as Revere City Committee Chairperson.

“I’m proud to continue to make history in Revere as the first woman of color to run in my hometown city and now the newly elected Chair of the Democratic City Committee” said Rana adding that she was not the only one making history. Chairwoman Rana closed by saying “the result of the organizing work of the One Revere movement, is reflected in that we just elected the most diverse committee in the history of the city committee.”

The City Committee’s Executive Board became the most diverse in history with Rana’s election and with the re-election of Revere Council President Patrick Keefe, and Juan Pablo Jaramillo, as Treasurer and Secretary respectively. Both Keefe and Jaramillo have served in said posts since 2016.

Jaramillo, an immigrant and fierce advocate for Revere as the only representative from the city to the Democratic State Committee, added that he is “proud to serve alongside Rana, who has been my mentor and Keefe with whom I coach Revere Pop Warner Football. I know first hand how much they care for our city. Our platform fights for those who have historically been marginalized and I am proud that the people elected to lead our party at city and ward levels are at the intersection of race, class, sexual orientation, age, gender, and even language.”

Councilor Keefe added that “The Revere Democratic Party is alive and well. It’s great to see the younger leaders becoming more involved in our city’s, state’s, and nation’s democratic process and it’s reflective in the most economical and socially diverse committee we have to date.”

Ward committee meetings were held after the city committee executive board was put in place which also saw the election of City Councilor Steve Morabito and Danielle Osterman were also elected as City Vice-Chairs. In these meetings, ward chairs were elected and in some cases, re-elected. Wards 1 and 4 saw the re-election of Chairpersons, Allan Fitzmaurice and Louis Ciarlone, while Wards 2, 3, 5, and 6 elected new chairs to lead the wards; Chaimaa Hossaini, Kathy Occena, Danielle Osterman, and Joseph Gravellese respectively. Among the new chairs, 19 year old Chaimaa Hossaini, elected in Ward 2, became the youngest ever elected officer in the Revere Democratic City Committee.

Rana closed the meeting by thanking the elected officials and candidates present thanking Patrick Keefe, Steve Morabito, and Anthony D’Ambrosio, as well as State Representative candidate Joe Gravellese, and adding that we “need more strong Democrats like them in our local, state and federal levels.”

The Revere Democratic City Committee is elected every four years during the presidential primary election. Residents can learn more about how to get involved with the committee at [email protected]