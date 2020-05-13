News Special Mother’s Day Visit at Quality Inn by Journal Staff • May 13, 2020 • 0 Comments Shown above, Steve Staffier, Chelsea Director of EMS Services (center) is shown with Congressman Joe Kennedy III, Fidel Maltez, Dir of Pubic Works in Chelsea, Councilwoman Judith Garcia and members of the security team at the Quality Inn. Congressman and candidate for US Senate, Joe Kennedy III visited Revere and Chelsea quarantined residents at the Quality Inn on Rt. 1 Revere, bringing a Mother’s Day gift for those infected with COVID-19. The gist boxes contained, hand lotion, medical masks, hand cream, chocolates and tea.