News

Special Mother’s Day Visit at Quality Inn

by  •  • 0 Comments
Shown above, Steve Staffier, Chelsea Director of EMS Services (center) is shown with
Congressman Joe Kennedy III, Fidel Maltez, Dir of Pubic Works in Chelsea, Councilwoman
Judith Garcia and members of the security team at the Quality Inn. Congressman and candidate for US Senate, Joe Kennedy III visited Revere and Chelsea quarantined residents at the Quality Inn on Rt. 1 Revere, bringing a Mother’s Day gift for those infected with COVID-19. The gist boxes contained, hand lotion, medical masks, hand cream, chocolates and tea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.