Northeast Metro Tech Closure Extended Through End of Academic Year

Superintendent David DiBarri announces that, in accordance with a new order from Gov. Charlie Baker and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Northeast Metro Tech will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide closure of schools, originally set to end on April 7 and previously extended to May 4, has been further extended through the end of the school year.

The last day of school at Northeast Metro Tech is scheduled to be June 19.

The extended closure of schools is an unprecedented step in limiting the potential spread of COVID-19 and continuing the practice of social distancing as more positive cases and deaths are announced in the state each day.

The Northeast Student Benefit Fund is currently funding the preparation and delivery of multi course meals daily to students and student families in need, and the district plans to continue this imitative as long as social distancing advisories remain in place through the end of the school year. Students and their families in need of additional resources are also encouraged to call the state’s 211 number, which was established by the state to connect people throughout the Commonwealth to information regarding COVID-19 and services they may need throughout the course of the pandemic.

All athletic programs, events and after school activities will remain suspended and fields will remain closed until further notice.

Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley canceled MCAS for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year across grades 3-10. The Commissioner has not yet made a decision regarding competency determination for high school graduation.

Discussions about events like graduation, prom and academic awards ceremonies will be addressed in the coming days and weeks and further information will be shared as it becomes available.

“It is no surprise, given the extent this pandemic has affected us all, that this decision was announced today by the state, and we at Northeast Metro Tech have been aware that this was a possibility for some time now,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “We will provide an update on our remote learning plans moving forward as soon as we receive further guidance from the state; the Northeast family has pulled together throughout this situation to move forward, continue learning and support one another, and we will continue to do so.”

Remote Learning

Remote learning will continue through the end of the school year, June 19, and new content will continue to be introduced to students by their teachers.

Commissioner Riley will be releasing additional guidance and recommendations to school districts statewide within the coming days.

Teachers and administrators have worked since the initial school closure to support students’ connections to their school community and classwork.

During the school closure, teachers have remained vigilant and mindful of their individual students’ needs and have made adjustments according to those needs. Teachers will continue to reach out to students and families on a regular basis throughout the remainder of the school closure.

For more information, visit the district’s website at https://northeastmetrotech.com/.