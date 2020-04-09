State Closes Parking Along Revere Beach

In an effort to better promote social distancing and curb gathering of more than 10 people Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order last Friday requiring all coastal beach reservation parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to close.
The order applied to parking on the northbound ocean side of Revere Beach Parkway and by Friday morning traffic cones and signs directed drivers away from the beach’s parking area.
Gov. Baker said the order was to further reduce large concentrations of people at beaches during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Revere Beach will remain open and available to pedestrians for transitory use only, i.e. walking, jogging, biking, solitary fishing, etc.
Additionally, DCR’s agency-owned playgrounds and bathroom facilities like the ones at Revere Beach will remain closed until Monday, May 4.
Mayor Brian Arrigo again took to Revere Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon in the Mobile City Hall van, using a bullhorn to urge the public to abide by social distancing guidelines and take the increase in cases in Revere seriously.
“We’ve been doing everything we can to urge residents to do their part by staying home and abiding by social distancing guidelines when they must go out,” said Arrigo. “There needs to be a community-wide effort if we are going to slow this concerning trend in Revere.”
Arrigo, Gov. Baker and the DCR continue to stress that if Revere Beach or other area parks are crowded, visitors should consider visiting a different location or returning at a later date or time. The Governor and DCR also advises visitors of state parks to:
• Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people;
• Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals;
• Participate in only non-contact recreational activities;
• Practice healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds; Stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population.
To centralize COVID-19 updates that impact the state parks system, DCR recently developed a Massachusetts State Parks COVID-19 Updates webpage. Prior to visiting a state parks property, members of the public should review the contents of the webpage. Furthermore, for information about the Baker-Polito Administration’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website.