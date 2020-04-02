Revere Youth Baseball and Softball pushes back start date to season

Revere Youth Baseball and Softball League President Danny Dacey said although the board has not made an official announcement, the start of the 2020 season will likely be moved to a new date in May.

The league, which has 650 boys and girls participating, was originally scheduled for opening day festivities on April 25, but that date has been postponed.

“We will be pushing the date back beyond at least May 4, the day schools are scheduled to re-open,” said Dacey. “We’ll be following what the schools are doing.”

Dacey said he has also been in contact with other league presidents about the status of the annual Cal Ripken All-Star Tournament that brings together teams from throughout the region. There has been no decision made about that tournament.

Dacey said the Revere league also conducts a “fall” program that actually begins later in the summer.