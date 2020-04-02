City, EBNHC, HYM team up for COVID-19 testing for First Responders at Suffolk Downs on Saturday

A coordinated effort between the City of Boston, the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), local healthcare providers and the owner of Suffolk Downs to test as many of the city’s First Responders for COVID-19 occured Saturday at Suffolk Downs.

The drive-thru testing site at the HYM Investment Group owned Suffolk Downs was only open to qualified EMTs, firefighters and police officers who were first screened to make sure they met the state criteria for testing. If testing was required, then drive-thru visits were scheduled by appointment only.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the city’s EMTS, police and firefighters are some of the frontline workers battling the The site was not open to the public.

“This is an important first step to keeping our first responders healthy,” said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. “Boston’s first responders are on the front lines of this public health crisis, and we will continue to do everything we can as a City to keep all residents safe and healthy.”

The operation of this testing facility was led by the Boston Public Health Commission and the EBNHC.

The Health Center’s President and CEO, Manny Lopes, worked closely with Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission, where he serves as Board Chair.

“Although this was not an easy lift the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is proud to come to the aid of the City and to our first responders,” said Lopes. “We have been here for Boston for 50 years, and our staff continues to show their commitment to our City and local communities even in the face of this terrible crisis..”

Lopes went on to thank Walsh and the City of Boston, the BPHC, HYM Investment Group and Suffolk Downs, Quest Diagnostics, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts for helping EBNHV get this testing site started.

“We are going to need lots of partners moving ahead,” said Lopes.

For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org and visit www.boston.gov/news/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-boston or www.ebnhc.org.