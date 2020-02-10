Massport announces new scholarship honoring former Port Director

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) announced a new scholarship available to students in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop, honoring the late Port Director Deborah Hadden Gray who passed away in September 2019. Hadden Gray, of Melrose, worked for Massport for 20 years and served as Port Director from 2012-2015. She had a tremendous impact on Massport’s Maritime mission and was a strong advocate for the working port, and the jobs and businesses it supported, while carefully balancing the priorities of the South Boston community.

“Deb was a vibrant, passionate, and talented leader at Massport for many years. She had a tremendous impact on our maritime mission and was instrumental in starting the Boston Harbor Dredging Project to prepare the Port of Boston for the future,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “Deb was admired by her colleagues not only for her professional accomplishments at Massport, but also for her caring and thoughtful nature. I hope this scholarship will inspire students to become advocates and leaders in marine sciences and maritime industries.”

The Deborah Hadden Gray Memorial Scholarship will award $5,000 annually to a high school student who must be:

• A resident of the City of Boston, Chelsea, Revere or Winthrop;

• A high school senior with a minimum 3.0 GPA;

• Accepted to an accredited college, university, or registered apprenticeship program;

• Involved in community service or employment outside of school;

• Interested in pursuing studies in biology, environmental or marine sciences, maritime business, other related maritime field, or a trade.

Massport is also accepting applications for the following scholarships and internship:

• Thomas J. Butler Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who resides and is involved in community service in South Boston, with a minimum 3.0 GPA, and is interested in pursuing studies in Criminal Justice, Political Science, Public Service, or Social Services.

• Donna Rauseo Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a female high school senior who resides and is involved in community service in East Boston, with a minimum of 3.0 GPA.

• Lowell L. Richards III Memorial Scholarship – $5,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who resides and is involved in community service in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, or Winthrop, with a 3.0 GPA, and is pursuing studies in Government, Public Administration, Management, Planning, Architecture, or Design.

• Diversity STEM Scholarship – $6,000 scholarship is awarded annually to graduating high school seniors with a minimum 3.0 GPA who reside or attend schools in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Worcester, Bedford, Lincoln, Concord, or Lexington. The students must be involved in community service and are interested in pursuing a degree that could be utilized in the Transportation Industry in areas of study such as Aviation, Business Administration, Accounting, Architecture, Engineering, Finance, or Human Resources.

• David W. Davis Memorial Internship – A 13-week paid internship is awarded annually to an exceptional junior or senior in college who resides in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, or Winthrop. Priority is given to first generation students. The scholarship will allow students to develop a professional network that will aid them in their pursuit of a career in government and/or the public sector.

For more info on these scholarships and internship, visit www.massport.com/massport/community/initiatives/internship-scholarships/.