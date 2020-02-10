Burrow, soon to be a Plymouth State Panther

Jonathan Burrow played for Head Coach Lou Cicatelli and the RHS Patriots football program for three years, ending his career as a Patriot with a bang. The Patriots enjoyed a NEC Championship season and have the best record in the school’s history, and fell just one game short of a Super Bowl appearance with a loss to Melrose. Jonathan Burrow’s season did not end there, shortly afterwards he received a 4 year Dean’s Scholarship to Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, and will be on the grid iron as a Panther in the fall of this year.

Burrow has received the RHS Patriot Academic Award for the three years he has played football, requiring him to have a GPA of 3.0 or better. Head Coach Cicatelli is very proud of his players that receive this award at the Parents Club Annual Awards Night.

Burrow will be majoring in psychology, and is eagerly looking forward to getting back on the field as a Panther. Plymouth State University has a 2019 record of 6-4 overall and a 4-4 conference record.

Congratulations to RHS Patriot Jonathan Burrow, for his dedication on the football field as a Revere High Patriot and his inspiring efforts in the classroom. Student athletes like Jonathan make Revere proud and we all wish him the best of luck on the field and in the classroom at Plymouth State University and as a Panther.