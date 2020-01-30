News Briefs

CHA Cambridge Birth Center Receives Baby Friendly

Re-Designation

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), an academic community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston’s metro-north region, is excited to share that the CHA Cambridge Birth Center has received the prestigious Baby-Friendly re-designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for granting this certification in the United States.

This honor demonstrates that the CHA Cambridge Birth Center is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

“The CHA Cambridge Birth Center has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns in our communities,” said Lori Bellwood, DNP, MSN, CNM, Director of the CHA Cambridge Birth Center and Midwifery Services. “This designation is a tribute to our Certified Nurse-Midwives who offer exceptional care and compassion and an outstandingly safe birth option for women.”

The Cambridge Birth Center is an intimate, warm, home-like setting right across the street from CHA Cambridge Hospital. The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that “breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

The CHA Cambridge Birth Center joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 604 of which are in the U.S. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family. Meet the midwives at the Birth Center at one of their monthly evening events. Please call 617-665-2229 to learn more today.

SALVATION ARMY HONORS PARTNERS IN COATS FOR KIDS

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division honored Coats for Kids and its corporate partners Arthur C. Anton, Jr., COO of Anton’s Cleaners, Inc.; Eliot Tatelman, President of Jordan’s Furniture; and Jack Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Bank with the prestigious Others Award for their many years of service and dedication to the organization.

The mission of Coats for Kids is simple, yet powerful – “anyone who needs a coat will have one.” More than 250 schools, 300 companies, clubs and organizations, and thousands of individuals donate quality coats, which the organization then distributes free of charge to quality social service agencies, including The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.

There are 73 Coats for Kids corporate partner locations in addition to hundreds of additional drop-off locations in schools and company offices throughout the state.

The Salvation Army’s Others Award is presented to individuals and organizations who exemplify an extraordinary spirit of service to others. Over the 25 years, Coats for Kids has cleaned and distributed over 60,000 coats for children and adults in Massachusetts each year. Coats for Kids has also sponsored The Salvation Army’s largest Boston area coat drive event – the Christmas Castle – for over 10 years, distributing coats to over 4,000 households in need.

“Coats for Kids and its corporate partners have played an integral role in providing coats to thousands of Massachusetts children and families who otherwise might not be able to stay warm during the winter months,” said Major Marcus Jugenheimer, General Secretary of The Massachusetts Salvation Army. “The support and dedication of Coats for Kids, Mr. Anton Jr., Mr. Tatelman and Mr. Clancy has been tremendous, and their commitment continues to help The Salvation Army fulfills its mission of serving all those in need. We’re honored to recognized them with the Others Award.”

In addition to work with Coats for Kids, Anton, Jr. has also been serving on The Salvation Army’s Greater Boston Advisory Board since 2014, after a history of working with the Army through the ongoing efforts of Coats for Kids.

TREASURER GOLDBERG WARNS OF LOTTERY SCAM TEXT MESSAGES

Illegitimate text messages are being sent claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery. The texts say, “Hi this is Kim with the MA Lottery. Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news.” According to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, these texts are a scam and have not been sent by the Lottery.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery have been sent to residents across the state,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

If you have any questions, please contact the Treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.

MEETING ON IMPACTS OF SAUGUS INCINERATOR

The Alliance for Health and Environment encourages residents of Revere, Saugus and Lynn to attend a public meeting of the Alliance on Thursday, February 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Saugus ITAM (1 Beachview Ave., Saugus).

The Alliance is hosting an informational public meeting to mobilize residents who are impacted by the operations of the Saugus incinerator.

Join neighbors to learn how you can volunteer and take action in the Alliance’s campaign to close the Saugus ash landfill. This meeting will feature round-robin trainings in which residents will learn how to activate to make a positive difference!

The Alliance for Health and Environment was formed in 2016 with the goal of raising awareness of incinerator ash disposal activities in Saugus, reducing pollution associated with waste incineration and ash disposal, and promoting environmental justice for communities impacted by waste incineration and ash disposal. Members include public officials, concerned residents of Saugus and Revere, as well as representatives from many highly respected environmental advocacy groups, including the Conservation Law Foundation, Clean Water Action, Toxics Action Center, the Saugus River Watershed Council, Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment, Friends of Belle Isle Marsh and the Point of Pines Beach Association.

Hill Named to Dean’s List AT Hamilton

Gianni Hill, of Revere has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2019 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Hill, a junior majoring in Hispanic studies and public policy, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Hill, a junior majoring in Hispanic studies and public policy, is a graduate of Revere High School.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework.

Christie Named to SNHU President’s List

Salvatore Christie of Revere has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2019 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Salvatore Christie of Revere has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall 2019 President's List. Eligibility for the President's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Gurska Named to Dean’s List at Wilkes University

Michael Gurska of Revere was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall semester 2019. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

About Wilkes University:

Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs.

Cobb receives academic honors from Nichols College

Robert Cobb, a Nichols College student from Revere achieved Dean’s List status for the fall 2019 semester at Nichols College, which ended in December.

The Dean’s List and President’s List give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. In order to be included on the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students whose semester average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive President’s List honors.

Nichols College is a college of choice for business and leadership education as a result of its distinctive career-focused and leadership-based approaches to learning, both in and out of the classroom, and through impactful research and professional education.

Viarella named to Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

An additional 802 students were named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List:

Gina Viarella a Marketing Pre-Major major from Revere.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. Among CCU’s 25 graduate-level programs are 21 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,600 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 160 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.

Local residents make Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology

The following local students have made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2019 semester.

Robinson Adams of Revere

Adam L Tabbert of Revere

Naomi Alexandra Torre Cardenas of Revere

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology is an independent, nationally ranked institution offering career-focused education through bachelor's degree programs in areas such as applied mathematics, architecture, business management, computer science, computer networking, construction management, design, engineering, and engineering technology.