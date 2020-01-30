Mayor Arrigo announces interim appointments

Mayor Brian Arrigo has announced the following interim appointments to city leadership positions:

Deb Peczka, who previously worked in the Mayor’s Office, is the interim director of Revere Elder Services.

Allan Fitzmaurice, who previously worked at the Revere 311 Center, is the interim director of Consumer Affairs.

Michael Piccardi is the interim director of purchasing, having previously served as the assistant director of purchasing.

Vedran Skedro will oversee the IT (Information Technology) Department. No interim appointment has been made for the IT position at this time.