Obituaries 01-08-2020

Frances Cristello

Centenarian

Frances R. (Natale) Cristello, 100, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5 at home surrounded by her loving family.

The cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela (Marafino) Natale, she was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Cristello, loving mother of Camille J. Cristello, caring sister of the late Anna Marotta, Frank Natale and Gilda Pennell and adored aunt of Mary Ann Marotta, Mary Ann Carvalho and her husband, Rick, Janice Natale, Linda Natale and Anthony Cristello and his wife, Carol. She is also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Frances’ life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Friday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances’ memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Peter Felt

As Santa, he spread Christmas cheer all over Massachusetts

Peter A. Felt of Winthrop formerly of Revere, passed away suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, at Mass. General Hospital after a brief illness.

Peter was born in Revere on April 3, 1943, to Joseph and Doris (Freedman) Felt. He graduated Revere High School in 1962 and then went on to work at various restaurants and night clubs on Revere Beach before starting his own painting company, as well as working for the Revere Housing Authority for 20 years. He became a friend of Bill W. on July 16, 1975, and passed away with 44 years of sobriety.

He met the love of his life, Patti Hurley in 1985. After several years of courting, dating and convincing, they were married on Dec. 14, 1991. Peter and Patti lived in Revere and Winthrop, and no matter where they were, they always had a home welcoming to all. Peter was never shy to share his opinion, however. He was always your biggest advocate. He wouldn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand, listen to a story or his favorite, share a story with you.

Later in life, Peter became Santa. He spread the Christmas cheer all over Massachusetts, often volunteering for hours for people in need to try and brighten their day. He will be missed by many.

Peter is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patti” Hurley-Felt, his son, Charles “Buddy” Felt, grandchildren Madison and CJ Felt, hia brother, Charles Felt and his wife, Catherine and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was predeaceased by his parents and brother, Joseph Felt.

Family and friends honored Peter’s life by gathering at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winthrop CASA 45 Pauline St., Winthrop, MA. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com.

Genevieve Belmonte

Past President of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the VFW Mottollo Post 4524 and 20-Year Office administrator for Boston Area Sons of Italy

Genevieve M. (Kulikoski) Belmonte, a Revere resident for over 70 years, passed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the Cambridge Health Alliance- Cambridge Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral arrangements were by Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Saugus, she attended Saugus schools and was a 1945 graduate of Saugus High School. She was a longtime member of the V.F.W. Mottollo Post #4524, Past President of the Ladies’ Auxiliary and was most active in the organizing and the production of many functions and fundraisers. For over 20 years, she served as an Office Administrator for the Main Office of the Sons of Italy in the Boston area.

Genevieve was the beloved wife of the late Michael Angelo Belmonte who passed on May 12, 1977. For over 40 years, she was the proud companion to the late Vincent Julian, who was always regarded by her children and family as a “Gentlemen’s Gentleman.”

She was the devoted mother to Marie A. Long and her companion, Anthony Augusta of Malden, Michael A. Belmonte and his wife, Sandra “Sandi” of North Carolina, Robert J. Belmonte and his wife, Linda of Saugus and Lynda A. Asprinio and her husband, Anthony of Milford, Pennsylvania; the cherished grandmother of Robert Belmonte and his wife, Elizabeth of Revere, Nicholas and Sophia Belmonte, both of Saugus, Nicole Belmonte of Georgia and Michael Belmonte of Natick. She is also lovingly survived by two great-grandchildren, Sabrina Thomas and Genevieve Belmonte and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Genevieve was from a large family of seven and the sole survivor of that family. She was the dear sister of the late, Helen Zamitti, Sophie Sylvester, Mitch Kulikoski, William Kulikoski, Julia DiTonno and Stanley Kulikoski.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Marguerite Connolly

Newspaper Artist, Member of Winthrop Art Guild and Zonta International

Marguerite (Chandler) Connolly, daughter of the late Margaret J. Davis, of Beachmont, Revere, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Jan. 5 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92.

Marguerite, or “Peggy” as she was fondly known, was an artist with the Malden Evening News and the Newspaper Guild. She spoke of many fond memories as a substitute teacher in the Revere School district, mainly at the Garfield School. Peggy was a member of the Winthrop Art League and Zonta International, an organization of professional women. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was the devoted mother of Thomas Connolly and his wife, Mary of Winthrop, John Connolly of Revere, Judith McGhee and her husband, William of Winthrop and Robert Connolly Sr. and his wife, Susan of Revere; cherished grandmother of Meghan Robinson and her husband, Michael, Erin Petti and her husband, Ryan, Christopher Connolly and his wife, Melanie, Ian Connolly and his wife, Liz, Ryan Connolly and his husband, Jorgenson, Robert Connolly Jr., and Abby Connolly and adored great-grandmother of Seamus, Ronan, Brianna, Victoria, Michaela, Emmeline, and Sadie.

The funeral will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh, an organization that was so close to Peggy’s heart. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Anthony Salvatore Nicola Mario Nittolo

All Who Knew him will Cherish him Forever in their Hearts

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Anthony Salvatore Nicola Mario Nittolo, 70, affectionately known as ‘Nino,, who passed into the arms of Jesus after a brief illness in the early morning hours of Jan. 6, 2020. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service to be conducted in the funeral home at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Nino let his light shine without reservation or self-consciousness, but with genuine love and humility as a child, believing and trusting in the love of Jesus and the goodness of others. He encompassed innocence, untainted by worldly strife. His pleasures were simple: food and good company. God’s Holy Angels protected Him and at times he may have conversed with them. He awkwardly traveled this life within a small sphere, yet with all his limitations, he touched more hearts than we can ever know. He was a chunky Angel on earth, and now he is a Prince Child to the Lord King in Heaven.

He leaves behind his sister, Lucia who was devoted to his care and wellbeing. He also leaves friends: Millie Berry, Elena, Trev and Nickie Coccimiglio, Olina Roberto, Eva Caldarelli, Christine Butler, his buddy Larry Fiore and so many other family and church friends too numerous to name. All who knew Nino will cherish him forever in their hearts. They will never forget his face and the way it lit up with joy and laughter. He loved freely. He taught us much without knowing it. Jesus has built a very special place for you dearest Nino. He will reward you richly for your pure and innocent loving heart.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Nino Memorial Fund c/o Austin Square Baptist Church, 10 Keslar Ave, Lynn MA 01905 or Northeast ARC, 1 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.