City of Revere: Municipal Meetings

Housing Authority Public Hearing

Jan. 8, 2020; 5:30  p.m.

Housing Authority

70 Cooledge Street

Revere, MA 02151

Housing Authority Board Meeting

Jan. 8, 2020; 6:30  p.m.

Housing Authority

70 Cooledge Street

Revere, MA 02151

Northeast Mosquito Control Meeting

Jan. 9, 2020; 9 a.m.

Mosquito Control Board

118 Tenney Street

Georgetown, MA 01833

Northeast Metropolitan Regional

Vocational School District Meeting

Jan. 9, 2020; 6:30-7  p.m.

NE Metro Regional      Vocational School

100 Hemlock Road

Wakefield, MA 01880

Meeting of the Revere City Council

Jan. 13, 2020;

Starts at 7  p.m.

Council Chambers

City Hall

Bimonthly Municipal Hearing

Jan. 14, 2020; 6-8  p.m.

Revere Police Department Community Room

400 Revere Beach Blvd

Revere, MA 02151

License Commission Meeting

Jan. 15, 2020; 3-5  p.m.

City Council Chamber, 2nd floor, Revere City Hall

