City of Revere: Municipal Meetings

Housing Authority Public Hearing
Jan. 8, 2020; 5:30 p.m.
Housing Authority
70 Cooledge Street
Revere, MA 02151
Housing Authority Board Meeting
Jan. 8, 2020; 6:30 p.m.
Housing Authority
70 Cooledge Street
Revere, MA 02151
Northeast Mosquito Control Meeting
Jan. 9, 2020; 9 a.m.
Mosquito Control Board
118 Tenney Street
Georgetown, MA 01833
Northeast Metropolitan Regional
Vocational School District Meeting
Jan. 9, 2020; 6:30-7 p.m.
NE Metro Regional Vocational School
100 Hemlock Road
Wakefield, MA 01880
Meeting of the Revere City Council
Jan. 13, 2020;
Starts at 7 p.m.
Council Chambers
City Hall
Bimonthly Municipal Hearing
Jan. 14, 2020; 6-8 p.m.
Revere Police Department Community Room
400 Revere Beach Blvd
Revere, MA 02151
License Commission Meeting
Jan. 15, 2020; 3-5 p.m.
City Council Chamber, 2nd floor, Revere City Hall