Revere Scholarship Committee Acknowledges 2019 Donors for June Through December

The City of Revere Scholarship Committee awards scholarships each spring to college-bound Revere High School seniors. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic performance, financial need, and their response to an essay prompt.
The scholarships are funded through the generosity of Revere residents and businesses. With each real estate bill, Revere taxpayers are able to fill out a form to make a voluntary contribution to the scholarship fund. These donors are acknowledged in local newspapers and on the city’s website, www.revere.org.
To learn more about the scholarship committee, contact Committee Chairman Joe Gravellese at 781-632-5610, or contact Mayor Arrigo’s office at 781-286-8111.
Thank you to the residents and businesses of Revere for donating a total of $2,450 through voluntary contributions on their real estate tax bills from June-December 2019.
The Revere Scholarship Committee acknowledges the following generous donors thus far during the 2019-20 school year, as of December 2019:
