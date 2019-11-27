Appreciation: Rick Promise, Popular Member of Revere Tv Staff, Dies at the Age of 68

Richard “Rick” Promise, an institution in the community for decades through his outstanding coverage of the Revere City Council and community events for Revere TV, died on Nov. 21, 2019. He was 68 years old.

Rick was a popular fixture in the Revere TV control room during City Council meetings, often interacting with councillors, who respected his professionalism and the excellent production work by the TV station that airs meetings live for viewing by Revere residents.

The City Council, acting on a motion by Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, will pay tribute to Rick Promise with a plaque that will be placed in the City Council Chamber adjacent to the TV production room. Council President Arthur Guinasso requested a moment of silence for Rick Promise at Monday’s Council meeting.

Bob Dunbar, executive director of Revere TV, said Rick worked at the station since its inception in 2008 (and prior to that for KBLE TV, Revere), with the coverage of the City Council one of his main responsibilities.

“I can say Rick’s dedication to covering those meeting was amazing,” said Dunbar. “I can honestly say that in the entire time that I can count on two hands at most the times he might have missed covering a meeting.”

As Senior Center Director Stephen Fielding so eloquently stated on a tribute page and a fact affirmed by Dunbar, Rick Promise was a welcomed visitor at all events at the Senior Center in addition to his work covering important citywide events on Memorial Day, and Veterans Day.

With a zest for media and owner of warm, outgoing personality, Rick enjoyed each day at Revere TV and residents would greet him warmly when he showed up to cover events.

“Rick was a very nice, very sweet guy,” said Dunbar. “He was great to work with. Everyone got along really well with Rick, who was 100 percent dedicated to Revere TV. He loved Revere TV and media in general. He had nearly 25 years of community media experience between KBLE and Revere TV. He was definitely a fixture of the community and will be missed by the Revere TV staff, the Revere TV board, and everyone that he came in contact with.”

Dunbar noted that in addition to Rick’s devotion and support of Revere TV and his wife, Kristine, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Immaculate Conception Church.

Rick was installed as the Lecturer for the Revere Knights of Columbus Lodge at a dinner he attended in September.

Grand Knight John Verrengia said Rick had been involved in the Lodge for the past five years.

“Rick had three major things in life: his faith, his family, and his work,” said Verrengia. “He was a very gentle man with a big heart.”

The Knights of Columbus will be holding a Mass in Rick’s memory at the Immaculate Conception Church on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.