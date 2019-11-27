News Brief

Showcase Partners with Life Is Good to Help Children

Showcase Cinemas recently announced a new partnership with Life is Good to help children in need this holiday season. Through Showcase Cinemas’ philanthropic program Showcase for Good and the Life is Good Kids Foundation, children will be provided with the resources to overcome early childhood trauma through the Playmaker Program.

Starting on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, one dollar from every Life is Good popcorn tub sold at all Showcase Cinemas will be donated to the Life is Good Kids Foundation to support its mission of spreading the power of optimism to help kids. Movie-goers will also have the option to “round up for good” to the nearest dollar when purchasing tickets online to benefit the Foundation.