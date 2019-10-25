News Briefs

Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Bellyful of Laughs Fundraising Show Jan. 25

Mystic Valley Elder Services 11th rendition of its comedy show Bellyful of Laughs will be held on Saturday, January 25, at Anthony’s of Malden, located at 105 Canal Street in Malden, and will feature comedian talent of Paul Gilligan, Jim Colliton and Dave Rattigan. Come for laughter, food and raffles including a chest of wines worth $1,000. Laugh for a good cause to help older adults and adults with disabilities.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the comedy show starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are now on sale for $50 each, which includes the comedy show, a buffet dinner, dessert and chance at a fabulous door prize. Proceeds benefit Mystic Valley Elder Services’ programs that keep elders independent and in their homes. Tickets are selling out quickly so call our Development Office at 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org to purchase tickets online.

IC School Named a CSF Sponsored School

Immaculate Conception Parish School is pleased to announce their status as a Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF) Sponsored School for the 2019-20 school year. The CSF Sponsored Schools are a select group of Catholic elementary and high schools in the Archdiocese of Boston expanding access to high-quality Catholic education through CSF’s Inner-City Scholarship Fund (ICSF).

ICSF is the signature program of the CSF. This year, ICSF will provide $11 million in scholarship support to over 4,000 students in the Archdiocese of Boston. ICSF has been dedicated to providing exceptional, values-based education for low-income families for three decades.

“The students supported through the ICSF are the future leaders of our society and we are thrilled to be able to invest in them through a Catholic education,” said Mike Reardon, Executive Director of CSF.

About Immaculate Conception School:

Begun in 1913, the Immaculate Conception Parish School in Revere is the only private Preschool- Grade 8 school in the City of Revere. We currently educate over 240 students at our schools, focusing on each child’s social and emotional well-being, as well helping them unlock their educational potential.

Our school attracts families from all of the neighboring communities of Revere as well, serving students from Winthrop, Saugus, Chelsea, Lynn and East Boston. The many scholarship opportunities awarded to our families make the school a viable option for families of all income levels. This year our school also launched a brand-new STEM lab, which allows our students to participate in many hands-on science and technological experimentation.

CSF is the premier non-profit institution for granting aid to low-income students to attend Catholic elementary and high school in the Archdiocese of Boston. CSF’s tax exempt 501(c)(3) status is separate from the diocese, allowing companies and individuals who are unable to donate to religious organizations to support disadvantaged youth in the Archdiocese. Over the past three decades, CSF has distributed more than $100 million in scholarship aid to over 50,000 students in the Greater Boston community. With an astounding 100% high school graduation rate, its scholarships are changing lives. CSF has earned the highest possible rating (4-stars) through Charity Navigator based on its financial health, accountability and transparency for five consecutive years.