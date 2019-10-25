Local Attorney Launches Area Scholarship Fund

By Kate Anslinger

For more than 20 years, Attorney Len Spada has been representing thousands of individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. Now, he is giving back to youth in ten Greater Boston local communities. Spada Law Group LLC recently launched a $5,000 scholarship fund to benefit graduating high school students who have overcome challenging situations. One recipient from Chelsea, East Boston, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Revere, Salem, Saugus, and Winthrop will each receive $500 of unrestricted funds that can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

The idea of the scholarship fund came from Spada’s own personal journey, and was inspired by his experience growing up in the inner city with parents who worked three jobs to support the family.

“I know what it is like to grow up poor and to face challenges that could derail you if you don’t find a way to overcome them,” he said. “I was fortunate to be the first one in my family to go to college and pursue my passion, and it was due largely to the support and dedication of my parents. I want to provide that opportunity to others.”

Having an affinity for young people who are eager to achieve, Spada wants to ease some of the financial burden that comes along with a college education.

“The scholarship is intended to inspire students as they pursue their education. We want to encourage students who have struggled and had to overcome challenges as they move on to a new opportunity,” said Spada, reflecting on his own parents’ selfless love that allowed him to get through college. “We want to make this next step a little easier.”

The Spada Law Scholarship Fund isn’t the first time that the local attorney has decided to give back. In recent years he has donated $17,500 to non-profits such as the Lynn Food Bank, My Brothers Table, the American Heart Association, and has served as a mentor and educator for lawyers just starting out in the field.

Much in the same way that Spada has grown his law practice over the years, he plans to grow the scholarship fund, expanding opportunity for future students.

To be eligible, students must be a senior graduating in good standing and having attended their high school for at least three years. They must be accepted or enrolled in a 4-year or 2-year college or accredited trade school by the time of the scholarship award. To apply, students must submit an 800 to 1,000-word essay explaining a challenging situation they overcame and how it changed their life. Submissions are due between November 1, 2019, and February 1, 2020. Winners will be announced by April 15, 2020. The awards will be presented at a dinner at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus.

Located in Chelsea, Spada Law Group is a boutique firm based in Chelsea, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims.

For more information on submission guidelines, please visit: https://www.spadalawgroup.com/reports/scholarship-for-graduating-high-school-seniors.cfm.