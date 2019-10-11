Revere High School’s Louis Cicatelli Named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 43-26 victory over Lynn Classical High School at Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere High School’s Louis Cicatelli has been named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. Cicatelli’s Patriots remained undefeated and improved to 3-0 on the season behind a dominant offensive performance that featured touchdowns from five different players. The Patriots jumped out to an early lead after scoring on each of their first two possessions with 10-yard touchdown runs by both Jonathan Murphy and Zach Furlong.

Following a fumble by Classical, quarterback Calvin Boudreau, who finished 8-of-15 for 104 yards, found Lucas Barbosa for a 22-yard touchdown strike to give Revere a commanding 20-0 lead. While the Rams were able to cut that deficit to six early in the second half, Patriots senior running back Joe Llanos, who finished the night with 22 carries for 202 yards, took over with touchdown runs of 54 and 35 yards to keep Revere out front through the remainder of the game. Junior Rayan Riazi added to the scoring firepower with a 44-yard field goal, and iced the game by returning an onside kick attempt 55 yards for a touchdown with two minutes to play.

With the win, Revere sits atop the Central Division of the Northeastern Conference as the lone undefeated squad. They’ll look to continue their winning ways next week with a matchup at Saugus next Saturday. Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team’s executive director of community affairs, met with the Revere players and coaching staff Tuesday afternoon to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation, in honor of Coach Cicatelli. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, “Patriots All Access,” which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com. This is the 24th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England.

The 2019 season marks the ninth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. “Coach Cicatelli’s Patriots lived up to their namesake by displaying that type of offensive firepower on their way to remaining undefeated at 3-0,” said Tippett. “They never let their foot off the gas throughout that game and showed the poise needed to close out a tough Classical squad. We wish the program the best in 2019 as they continue their pursuit of excellence.” At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school’s football program.

For the ninth straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to send submissions to [email protected] All nominations must be submitted following a team’s Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week’s Coach of the Week award.