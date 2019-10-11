Police Briefs 10-09-2019

Serious Injuries Sustained in OUI

A Nahant Avenue man is facing serious charges this week after he was alleged driving drunk and hit a delivery driver unloading his goods at the 7/11 on North Shore Road.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, police were alerted to a serious accident at the 7/11 with significant injuries. The driver on scene indicated he had been trying to go into the 7/11 and ended up striking a truck driver who was unloading items for the 7/11. The 30-year-old truck driver suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and was transported to Mass General Hospital.

The driver was charged with drunk driving and speeding after an investigation.

Oussama Samih, 28, of 52 Nahant Ave., was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious injury, speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and marked lanes violation.

Scooter Situation

A Proctor Avenue man on a scooter was arrested on Oct. 2 when he passed a stopped school bus in front of a police officer, then refused to identify himself.

The unlicensed operator was on Oxford Street and Park Avenue around 7:44 a.m. on Oct. 2 when an officer saw him drive past a stopped school bus that had its sign deployed.

Police stopped the man and he had no license and refused to identify himself. Police eventually identified him through his passport.

Mauricio Lopez-Ramirez, 35, of 174 Proctor Ave., was charged with unlicensed operation of a vehicle, refusing to identify himself, passing violation and failing to stop for a school bus.

Punched in the Face

A women in the Oak Island area reported on Sept. 29 that she was dropping off a friend in the area and encountered a male party that she knows.

The man approached her vehicle and they exchanged words. Then the male party allegedly punched her in the face.

Complaints are going to be taken out against the male party.

Drunk Driving

An Emmet Terrace man is being charged with driving drunk after an incident on Sept. 29.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, a police sergeant was on the way to another call when she noticed a car on Broadway driving erratically. The officer followed the car and the man apparently didn’t notice. He drove to his house and parked, only to discover the police were pursuing him.

Jose Ardani Soria-Perez, 40, of 1 Emmet Terrace, was charged with unlicensed operation, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, failing to stop and a marked lanes violation.