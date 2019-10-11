Obituaries 10-09-2019

Dan Papa

Union Pipe Fitter

Dan A. Pappa, 55, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away on Oct. 6.

A member of the Pipe Fitters Union Local 537, he was the cherished son of John and Loretta (Gigante) Papa, the beloved husband of Jean (Mirabello) Papa, loving father of Dan R. Papa and his wife, Amanda, Angela Papa and Anthony Papa, adored grandfather of James D. Papa; dear brother of Debra Gonzalez and her husband, Julio and the late John J. Papa and caring uncle of Thomas J. and Daniel Ryan, John, Michael, Christopher and Anthony Papa.

Family and friends will honor Dan’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere today, Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St.

Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Annette Johns

Of Revere

Annette M. (Amico) Johns of Revere passed away on Oct. 4.

The beloved wife of the late Robert Johns, she was the loving mother of Darleen Welshons, Maureen

Abate, Allen Welshons and his wife, MaryLynn, Elaine Bertolino and Jodi Cirrone and her husband, Marc; adored grandmother of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear sister of Elaine Wallace and the late Salvatore Amico and Lenore Contarino. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Oct. 11 at noon. (Everyone to meet at Church.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette’s name to Tedy’s Team, 78 South St., Suite 104 Wrentham, MA 02093. For guest book and directions visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Michael Wade Delp

Died in a Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Michael Wade Delp, beloved husband of Mary Elaine (Bernard) Delp died unexpectedly on his way home from work, when his motorcycle was hit by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in Everett. He was 59 years old.

Born in Danvers, the son of the late George W. and Marion (Delp) Delp, he was raised and educated in Beverly and was a graduate of Beverly Trade School.

An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country as a member of the United States Navy.

A long-time member of the Teamsters Union, Local 25 of Charlestown, Mr. Delp began his professional career with the Hood company and for a few years worked in Alaska on the Bering Sea as a King Crab fisherman. More recently he worked for over 20 years with the former U.S. Foods and currently was employed with Schnitzer Steel as a supervisor.

He was a jack of all trades and a very skilled craftsman and handy man. Never afraid of a hard day’s work, he was a diligent and loyal professional who enjoyed his work and the camaraderie of his co-workers.

Michael was a loving husband, father and devoted caring grandfather. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle, skiing, going to the movies and scuba diving. He was truly a man of his word and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He would volunteer his time and skills to many friends and families remodeling and upkeeping projects.

Every free moment Mike was on the go, assisting a friend in need or trying his hardest to make other lives better. He expressed his creativity through his creations and renovation projects. A bit of Michael was in each project and much of his love.

Above all else his love for his wife and family always came first. He relished time spent with his special granddaughter. He will be forever deeply missed.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Elaine (Bernard) Delp of Revere, his step-children, Stephen Mooney of Somerville, Kevin Mooney of Revere and Kristen Stone and her husband, Stephen of Peabody, his beloved granddaughter, Madeline and a second grandchild on the way; his brothers, Brian Delp of Massachusetts and Christian Delp of California and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends. He was the brother of the late Sheree Doherty, Karen Pelletier and Mark Delp.

Funeral services were held in the chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Peterson-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rt. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Caroline Samas

Of Illinois, Formerly of Rever

Caroline J. Samas, 89, of Glenview, Ill., formerly of Revere, beloved wife of the late Walter Samas, died Monday, Sept. 30 peacefully while in the comforting presence of her family.

Born in Chelsea on July 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Picardi) Reppucci. Raised and educated in Revere, she graduated Revere High School, Class of 1948.

She married the late Louis S. Scarpa in 1949 and moved to Stoneham where they raised their five children. She later moved back to her parent’s home in Revere where she continued to raise her younger children and care for her aging parents until they passed.

She was employed for many years at John Hancock in Boston.

As a young woman, Caroline was a beautiful seamstress, a talented figure skater and loved ballroom dancing. It was at Wonderland Ballroom, later in her life, where she met her dear soul mate Walter Samas. They married and after they retired, moved to Venice, Florida to enjoy many years of sunshine together.

Surviving her are three daughters: Beth Ann Huber and her husband, Bill of Glenview, Ill., Maria Caruso and her husband, Ric of Wells, Maine, and Jane Santini and her husband, Glenn of Woburn; two sons, William Scarpa of Littleton and Robert Scarpa of Lakewood, Colo., 11 grandchildren: Daniel and William Huber, Krista Maguire, Caroline Caruso Besedes, Lesley Ryan, Lindsay Moran, Rugo Santini, Michael Scarpa, Jill Gray, Carlo Scarpa and Candice Talbot; 12 great-grandchildren, Theodore

Maguire, Samantha and Beau Ryan, Vincent and Joseph Moran, Olivia and Elliot Gray, Anthony Scarpa, Robert, Angelina, Roma and Rocco Talbot; two sisters, Madeline Cefalo of California and the late Carmen Mazza of Woburn and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody. For online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

Pamela Mahoney

Hairstylist for over 40 Years, Resident Hairstylist at Jack Satter House and Honorary Mom to Everyone She Met

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Pamela A. (Martin) Doria–Mahoney who passed away unexpectedly while on vacation with her two daughters in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 71 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Pam was born in Winthrop, raised in East Boston and moved with her family to Revere in 1957 when she was nine years old. She attended Revere schools and is a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1966.

Pam continued her education at Wilfred Beauty Academy, graduating in 1968 and becoming a hairstylist. She followed her passion and had a career that spanned over 40 years in the industry. Throughout her long career, she worked in Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and was also the resident hairstylist at the Jack Satter House in Revere. Over the years, Pam made countless friendships; she was more like family, not just a hairstylist.

As a young, single mother of three, she raised her family in Revere and moved to Malden in 1999 which is where she resided until her untimely passing.

She provided for herself and her children with a great sense of pride. Her witty personality and comedic sense of humor drew people towards her. While working from her home at times, her clients usually had a meal to enjoy as well. There were many times when Pam extended her kindness to someone who couldn’t afford to have their hair done and she would do their hair for an event.

She was loved by so many who knew her and was considered a second mom to many of her children’s friends. Pam was a woman who was genuine, kind and true. Her actions spoke for themselves; she lived her life as a “Giver” and if you were her friend, then you were a friend for life.

Her family recounts the many happy times they all shared together, celebrating holidays, birthdays, significant life events and the wonderful meals she prepared over the years.

Although her passion was being a hairstylist, her love was her family. Her daughters were her best friends and she adored every minute of being a mother and Grammie to her grandchildren.

She was the cherished and loving mother of John C. Doria and his wife, Veronica of Manchester, N.H., Michelle A. Campbell of Bradford and her late husband, Sean J. Campbell and Tina L. Yahiaoui and her husband, Eric of Methuen; the adored Grammie of Trevor D. Campbell and Tanner B. Campbell, both of Bradford, Emma R. Yahiaoui of Methuen, Angelina N. Doria and Giovanni A. Doria, both of Manchester, N.H. and Evan M. Yahiaoui of Methuen; the beloved daughter of the late Albert and Louise (Pisano) Martin, sister of the late Denise Martin, dear niece of Dorothy Minichiello of Saugus and several late aunts and uncles. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and countless friends and extended family. For more information, please visit www. vertuccioandsmith.com.

June E. MacMillan Katz

Of Revere

June E. (Naples) MacMillan Katz, 87, of Revere, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James MacMillan and the late Saul Katz. loving mother of James MacMillan and his longtime companion, Denise Camiolo and Paul MacMillan, all of Revere, adored grandmother of Caitlin, Michael, James and Joseph, caring sister of Virginia FitzGerald of Abington and the late Anne Stracuzzi and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home,

Revere. Entombment was at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Grace Villani

Of Revere

Grace (Puleo) Villani of Revere, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. She was 97 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late Stephen and Josephine (Pino) Puleo, she was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Villani, loving mother of Debra Villani of Cambridge, caring sister of the late Domenica Pagano, Stella D’Alessandro, Frank Puleo, and Stephen Puleo and adored grandmother of Alexa Romancewicz. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Grace’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace’s name to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Vinnie Blengs

“The King of Suffolk Downs”

Vinnie Blengs, AKA “The King of Suffolk Downs” of Dania Beach, Florida, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on October 5. He was 90 years old. He was born May 2,1929 in Revere to the late Luis and Josephine Blengs and was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Theresa (Roberts) Blengs. He was the loving brother of Samual Blengs of Revere and Pompono Beach, FL and Florence LaPorta and her late husband, Albert LaPorta of Revere, brother-in-law of Frank Roberts and his late wife, Diana Roberts of Lynnfield; predeceased by sisters: Mary Policari of Middleton and Emily Carey of Detroit and nieces Gina Policari of Seabrook, NH and Joanne O’Brien of Revere. He was the proud uncle of Denise Wallace of Revere, Diane Blengs and Robert Flammia of Tewksbury, Vincent Blengs and Deborah Capobianco both, of Revere, Keith and Christyne Roberts of Rockport, Stacy Roberts of Wakefield, Darren Roberts of Wakefield and Leslie (Roberts) and Rob Belkner of Cambridge; great-uncle to Kim Oliver, Stephanie Chianca, Stacey Wallace, William Walker, Rachel Walker, David Walker, Nicholas Capobianco, Jaquelyn Capobianco, and Jessica Capobianco. Vinnie leaves behind a rich legacy in the world of thoroughbred racing. He was a talented and successful owner and trainer of a number of impressive thoroughbred race horses, including: Gal O Gal, Another Legend, Dr. Root, and many more. He trained for two racetrack presidents: his close friend and trustee, David Romanik and Barry Schwartz. He has been praised for launching the career of the renowned veterinarian, Dr. Gregory Fox, as well as mentoring the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame jockey, Edgar Prado, and jockey/now owner, Rene Douglas. All have remained good friends with Vinnie throughout his life. His closest friends also include Dr. Richard Sheehan and his family, David Goldman and the late Dave Hicks. Having been raised in the backstretch of Suffolk Downs, he is affectionately known as “The King of Suffolk Downs.” He is also well known and loved in the racing arenas of Florida, New York, Maryland, and the former Rockingham Park in New Hampshire. Vinnie was a lifelong friend of the late Wilfred Gaeta, his wife Sophie, of North Palm Beach, FL, and their children, Michael Gaeta of Santa Monica, CA, and Cheryl Gaeta of Reading, MA. Vinnie was also lifelong friends with the DeStasio family of Revere and Florida, especially Bobby DeStasio, (the former Racing Secretary of Suffolk Downs) and his wife, Fern DeStasio, who faithfully served as his devoted caretaker at the end of his life, along with their daughter, Linda, and their late son, Bobby DeStasio, Jr. Vinnie was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served as a cook at Ft. Benning, GA. Donations can be made in his memory to the following charity, which was close to his heart: Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, P.O. Box 803, Elmhurst, IL 60126, pdjf.org A Celebration of his Life will be held at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL, where a race will be named in his honor, at a later date in December. All family and friends are invited to attend.