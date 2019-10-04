EBNHC Honors Sorrento at Revere PACE Facility

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) last week honored its longtime Board Chair Rita Sorrento by dedicating its new Neighborhood PACE facility in Revere in her name.

Sorrento, who has served as as the EBNHC’s board president for 23 years, is a retired educator and former principal of the Dante Alighieri School in East Boston. Sorrento also serves on the board of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) board, the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and is a member of a number of other service organizations here in Eastie and Revere.

Aside from serving as the EBNHC’s board chair, Sorrento also sits on many other Health Center committees including marketing and finance.

“Last Wednesday we had the honor of dedicating our Neighborhood PACE Revere facility to our longtime board chair Rita Sorrento, who has devoted decades of her life to our community through education and health care,” said EBNHC President and CEO Manny Lopes. “There is only one Rita, and we can’t imagine our organization or community without the positive impact she has made. Rita, you are deeply loved and appreciated by all of us. We are pleased that the gorgeous Neighborhood PACE facility will bear your name as a testament to your legacy.”

Sorrento first got involved with the EBNHC while principal at the Alighieri. There she formed a partnership between the school and the EBNHC to bring programming into the Alighieri for students and families. She was later elected EBNHC’s board chair and has become a fixture in the community.

“It was a great honor to be recognized by EBNHC,” said Sorrento. “Thanks to so many who attended such a wonderful event.”

Sorrento’s son, Jimi, said last Thursday was a wonderful day for his mom.

“Congratulations mom for your commitment to community service to the East Boston Neighborhood Health centers for almost 30 years,” said Jimi Sorrento. “Our family and friends are so proud and I am personally inspired to attempt to follow in both her and my late father’s footsteps to serve the public in some fashion, to give back and help others with my own talents and experiences. Bless you mom and thank you for being such a great role model for us all.”

At the event Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo made a proclamation that Sept. 25, was Rita Sorrento day.

Sorrento also received a certificate of commendation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by Speaker Robert Deleo and as the Revere City Council in acknowledgement of her lifelong dedication to the communities of both Eastie and Revere.