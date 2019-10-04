Councillor Ira Novoselsky Appointed to Soldiers Home Board of Trutees

Ira Novoselsky, Ward 2 City Councillor for the past 18 years, has been appointed to the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees.

Novoselsky took his oath Sept. 17 during a luncheon and ceremony for two retiring trustees, Tom Daley and Ray O’Brien, board chair.

The past national commander of the Jewish War Veterans, Novoselsky, 72, visits the Home often to assist war veterans and various events such as holiday dinners, monthly bingos, and services at the Jewish chapel.

Novoselsky served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1968 to 1974 and in the National Guard from 1986 to 2007, retiring after 27 years of military service. He was the past state commander of the Jewish War Veterans of Massachusetts and served for three years as the commander of American Legion Post 61.

Currently he is the co-chair of the Revere Veterans Committee that was instrumental in the placement of new flagpoles at the Beachmont Veterans Memorial School.

He is the quartermaster and past commander of the Jewish War Veterans Post 161, Revere.

Francisco Urena, State Secretary of the Department of Veterans Services, attended Novoselsky’s oath-taking ceremony. Cheryl Poppe, superintendent at the Soldiers’ Home, and Tom Lyons, board chair, congratulated Novoselsky at the ceremony. Several members of the Soldiers’ Home staff, other board members, and residents were also in attendance.

Also being installed as a new trustee was Kurt Power, a current Boston Police officer.

“I’m very honored to be appointed by Gov. Baker to this esteemed position,” said Novoselsky. “There are a lot of historical projects going on with the construction of the new community living center on the site of the Soldiers’ Home. One of my goals is to go through this construction process and also retain the Jewish chapel in the new facility.”