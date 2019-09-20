News

A Somber Ceremony

Photo by Keiko Hiromi
Shown above, families, friends and community members gather at 13th Annual Revere Beach Memorial. Right, Melanie Falagan and Patty Walz comfort one another during the 13th Annual Revere Beach Memorial on Sunday, Sept. 15. The Memorial is the centerpiece
event of Recovery Month in Revere, put on annually by RevereCARES for many years to remember those taken by addiction. More than 300 names were read this year.

