Obituaries 09-11-2019

David Ferreira

One of God’s “Special Children”

Services and interment have been held for David Ferreira, formerly of East Boston and Somerville, who passed in the Eastpointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center of Chelsea on Tuesday, Sept. 3, following a long struggle with lung cancer, congestive heart failure and emphysema. He was 61 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, he spent most of his life in the East Boston area. David was one of God’s “special children,” living and appreciating all that God had bestowed upon him through the devotion of his siblings and friends. He was a longtime member of the East Boston Social Center where he attended Connections Social Events for years. There, he had many friends who gave him much joy. He eagerly collected action DVDs and horror movies. He was an “A” fan of the Boston Red Sox regardless of the rather poor time they are having. And also, as so many other Red Sox fans, David enjoyed going out to long lunches or early suppers with a group for a feast of hot dogs and popcorn.

Dressing nicely was also one of David’s hallmarks, especially with his many fine leather coats and matching hats.

He was the beloved son of the late Arthur A. Ferreira and the late Gloria (Curzi) Ferreira of East Boston; the cherished brother to Arthur A. Ferreira and his wife, Sharon of Bend, Oregon, Patricia Ferreira of West Roxbury, Theresa “Terry” Salerno and her husband, Nicholas of Orient Heights, East Boston, Phyllis Hawkins and her husband, Robert of Hollywood, Florida, Emily Murray and her husband, Mark of West Boylston, Mass., and Lawrence Mangone and his wife, Olga of Winthrop and he also leaves many loving cousins, nephews and nieces throughout the North Shore Community.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Eastpointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, 255 Central Ave., Chelsea, MA 02151. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Antonio Russo

Of Revere

Antonio Russo of Revere passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 6 at the age of 87.

Born in Mirabella, Eclano Italy on Sept. 17, 1931, to the late Dominico and Anunziata (Mosecaritalo) Russo, he was the beloved husband of 55 years to Addolorata “Dora” (Intoccia) Russo. He is survived by his loving brother, Roberto and sister, Lina and was a brother in law to Guido Intoccia and his wife, Carole, and the late Giulio Intoccia and his surviving wife, Lisa; adoring uncle of Michele Lewis and her husband, Tom, and Joseph, Susan, Nancy, and Michael Intoccia and dear godfather to the late G. Anthony Intoccia.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Parish, Revere on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Brandon Quigley

Active in Revere Youth Baseball and Hockey

Brandon Quigley of Revere passed away on Aug. 30 at the age of 28.

Brandon was active in Revere youth baseball and hockey. He attended Malden high school.

Born on Feb. 23, 1991 in Melrose to his father, John Testa and his wife, Kris of Kingston, N.H. and his mother, Lori Quigley of Melrose, he was the dear brother of Brie McCarron of Reading, and Shane McCarron and Isabella Testa, both of Kinston, N.H.; cherished grandson of Joe and Diane (Matwiczyk) Testa of Lunenburg, Mass., Sally Kennedy French of Merideth, N.H. and Doris Rogers of Andover. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, One Bulfinch Place second floor, Boston, MA 02114. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Kathleen Luongo

Of Revere

Kathleen T. (Giles) Luongo of Revere passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the age of 64.

The beloved wife of James Luongo, she was the devoted mother of James M. Luongo and his wife, Theresa C. Spartichino of Billerica, David J. Luongo and his partner, Barbara Brown, the daughter she never had, of Revere and Christopher A. Luongo of Tewksbury; loving daughter of Lillian (Fiore) Giles and the late George J. Giles; cherished Meema of David J. Luongo, Taylor-Marie Luongo and Adelyn R. Luongo. She is also survived by her eldest brother, George A. Giles of Melrose, Keith D. Giles of Wakefield, Gerard Jessie Giles of Revere and her beloved sister, Brenda J. Rosato of Revere and her cousins: Richard Doria, Karen Airoid and Jeanine Debole. She was the loving aunt to Nick Rosato and Brenda-Marie Rosato.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org . For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Michael Joseph LeClair

July 1, 1958 — August 29, 2019

Michael Joseph LeClair passed away on Aug. 29 in his Kansas City home with loved ones at his side.

Michael was born on July 1, 1958 in Chelsea to Edward Sr. and Elizabeth LeClair. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served for 21 years while holding the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his time in the Army, he settled in Louisiana, where he became a police officer and retired after 19 years.

In 2017, Michael moved to Missouri to be with his children and shortly after took a security job at Cerner.

In 2018, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and found a peace knowing his soul was saved. He was not shy about sharing this with anyone but rather excited to share the good word of his faith.

After a life of dedicated service to his country and community, Michael was able to achieve his dream of being able to surround himself with family and friends. He strived for perfection and worked relentlessly to provide a life for his family that he never had. He was excited and happy for any excuse to be with his family.

Michael Joseph LeClair was a family man, he had a strong relationship with God, he was a proud American, and he loved sports, specifically his New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics, to name a few. Michael had a personality that was larger than life and lived every day to his fullest. His legacy has left a void in our family that cannot be filled.

Michael is survived by his children: Joey LeClair, Pamela Costanzo, Michelle Gemmer and Jesse LeClair; his grandchildren: Noah LeClair, Hailee, Jude and Abigail Costanzo; his brothers, Kevin and David LeClair, as well as his sister, Helene Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy LeClair, his parents, Edward Sr, and Elizabeth LeClair and his brother, Edward Jr LeClair.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Raytown First Assembly of God. 9800 E. 350 Hwy, Raytown, MO 64133. Guests are invited to wear patriotic or Boston sports themed attire.

His lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.

Matthew 25:21

Louise Miniuks

Graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1947

Louise M. (Nolan) Miniuks, 90, of Silver St., Greenfield, Ma, died at home on Sunday, Aug. 25.

She was born in Winthrop on Sept.14, 1928, the daughter of Franklin and Mary (Crowley) Nolan. She grew up in Revere where she attended local schools and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1947.

After marrying Anthony B. Miniuks, she moved to Orange, Massachusetts. In 1970, Louise and her family moved to Greenfield where she has lived ever since. In addition to raising her family, she worked in the vault department at Greenfield Savings Bank for many years.

Louise was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church and a devout Roman Catholic. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood and was often found reading a book about historical events.

Louise leaves her sons; Charles Miniuks, Andrew Miniuks and his wife, Christa and their children: Theo and Jonathan of Epsom, Surrey, England. In addition to her immediate family, Louise leaves behind her sister-in-law Joan Nolan along with nieces Beth Nolan Gray, Barbara Nolan Gouzi and her nephew, James Nolan. She also leaves her niece, Barbara Miniuks, daughter of her husband’s brother Joseph. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony in 2004 and a brother, Franklin Nolan Jr.

She will be missed by her friends and all who have known her.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Timothy Campoli pastor, officiating. Burial followed in South Cemetery in Orange. A calling hour was held at Kostanski Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to LifePath 101 Munson St., Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Corinne Lagorio

Of Revere

Corinne M. (Cardillo) Lagorio of Revere passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the age of 86.

She was the beloved wife of the late William G. Lagorio Sr., devoted mother of Peter A. Lagorio and William G. Lagorio Jr. and his wife, Patricia, all of Revere, Richard J. Lagorio, Siuying Ho, Szewan Ho of Barrington, N.H. and Judith Golditch and her husband, Gary of Swampscott and daughter Tanya Golditch of Lynnfield. She was the adored daughter of the late Joseph J. Cardillo and Grace M. (Caprio), dear sister of the late Joseph J. Cardillo Jr. and Richard Cardillo, cherished grandmother of Maria Gritz and her husband, Clayton of Topsfield, Peter A. Lagorio of Quincy and Gregory W. Lagorio of Swampscott and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. www.buonfiglio.com.

Samuel MacDonald

The Best of the Best, a Pure, Faithful and True Friend

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 1:45 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Samuel H. “Sammy” MacDonald who passed unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 6 at his residence in Nahant. The Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 2 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Interment will be private.

Sam was a resident of Revere for more than 65 years. He lived in the Point of Pines Section (Riverside) of Revere for over 28 years before moving to Nahant about 10 years ago.

After graduating from Revere High School in 1950, he joined the U.S. Marines in April of 1962 and served until January of 1965. His discharge rank was as a PFC.

He soon joined the work force as a Teamster with Local 25 of Boston. His last place of employment as a teamster was at New Penn of Billerica. During his work time with New Penn, he was appointed as a Steward for Local 25.

After time as a teamster, he took a position with the City of Revere Public Works Department as a foreman in Parks and Recreation.

As an athlete, he was exemplary and was followed closely by the U.S. Marines as a left-handed pitcher. He also took on a love for the game of tennis and returned after his time overseas to teach both men and women at the local courts here in Revere.

Sam also had a close relationship with A.A. of Boston. He was a proud and humble member of the organization and often served as a mentor for new members. He thoroughly enjoyed the interactions within the groups and would have celebrated the 25th year of sobriety this year.

Many agree, that when you had Sammy MacDonald as a friend, you had the best of the best– pure faithful and true.

He was the beloved husband of the late Liane R. (Russo) MacDonald and Judith A. “Judy” (Fenno) MacDonald. He was the cherished father to Revere Firefighter Samuel A. MacDonald of Revere, Michelle A. MacDonald of Revere, Lani C. Miraglia of Swampscott and the late Michael C. MacDonald; devoted grandfather of Milly MacDonald of Revere and Kayla M. Richards of Marblehead; dear brother of Millicent C. “Tinty” Cerrone and her husband, Rocco J. “Dunnar” Cerrone of Manassas, Virginia, formerly of Revere, Chester C. MacDonald, Jr. and his wife, Sylvia (Hopkins) MacDonald of Natick and the late Margaret “Peggy” Chaffin and the late Elizabeth “Betty” Boatman. He is also lovingly survived by many respectful nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Project-Cope, Co-Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Road, Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Sarah Harriss

Now Free From Pain

Sarah E. Harriss, 47, of Revere, died unexpectedly on Sept. 7 at Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett.

Sarah was beautiful woman and had a generous spirit. She was a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews. Sarah was a loyal and wonderful friend. She was a devoted sister, sister-in-law and cousin.

Sarah leaves us grieving and angry to know how drugs and dependency can take that all away. She attempted to live with her demons and addiction these last few years, until they finally stole her away. Sarah is now free from pain and suffering and this alone gives us comfort and solace.

Sarah will be missed and remembered forever. We are in awe of the stories that share this common thread. We hope that by sharing Sarah’s story, it may save future lives: Sarah had a wonderful childhood, enjoying family and friends with her mother, father and older sister. She made loving and lasting relationships in those early years.

Tragically, everything would change when she lost her beloved mother suddenly and unexpectedly from surgery at the age of 13. This was a devastating wound that would not heal and one she would carry for the rest of her life. She seemingly lived life joyfully with friends and family while working dutifully. Though, concurrently the untamed emotional wound continued to grow recklessly with each coming year.

Her choice of relationships only fed that wound, ultimately creating a dark force that Sarah tried to mask and suppress.

Six years ago, is when those forces would no longer be silenced after the death of her father and the sale of her childhood home. Unfortunately, her dependencies and addiction were the dark forces’ choice of sustenance.

The veil she wore waivered one last time and her once beautiful face could no longer hide the pain and suffering she endured. Family and friends continued to intervene with no avail, and she was lost forever.

There will be a private family ceremony and the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local animal shelter.

Amalia Cerrone

Of Revere

Amalia A. (Buccella) Cerrone of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9.

The beloved wife of Enrico Cerrone of Revere, for over 51 years, she was the devoted mother of Lina Lencioni and her husband, Michael of Walpole and Diana Cerrone of Revere; dear sister of Guido Buccella, Antonetta Buccella, Maria Puglielli, Roberto Buccella, Elena DiLeonardo, and the late Paolo and Pietro Buccella and adored grandmother of Ariana, Nicholas and Matthew. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Amalia’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home on Monday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Tuesday morning, Sept. 17 at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Joseph- St. Lazarus Church for a 10 a.m. Mass celebrating Amalia’s life. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations in Amalia’s name can be made to a charity of your choice.