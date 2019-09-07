Voters Go To Polls Tuesday

Ward 6 will be the center of the Revere political universe in the Sept. 10 preliminary election, but there is also a councillor-at-large primary that is generating citywide interest among voters.

In Ward 6, three candidates, Nicholas Moulaison Sr., Ricky Serino, and Francis Sarro are seeking the position currently held by Charles Patch, who decided to not seek re-election in January. The top two finishers in the preliminary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

All three candidates have conducted positive campaigns highlighting their strong qualifications for the position. They have been seen at local events and their fates will be in the hands of the voters come next Tuesday.

The at-large race has 13 candidates vying for one of the five seats on the City Council. Four incumbents – Jessica Giannino, George J. Rotondo, Steven Morabito, and Anthony T. Zambuto – are seeking re-election. The other candidates are Richard Ireton, Robert Capoccia, Dimple J. Rana, Philip Russo, Kevin Sanchez, Brian P. Vesce, John R. Correggio, Gerry Visconti, and Wayne Rose.

The top 10 finishers in the preliminary will move on to the general election. The fact that 13 candidates are running is a good sign, one that affirms that Revere is still a politically active city.

Zambuto who stopped by the Journal office said he is excited to be involved in another campaign for re-election.

“I hope to continue to be the voice of reason on the Revere City Council,” said Zambuto.

Colella Predicts 20 Percent Turnout

Election Commissioner Diane Colella is predicting a turnout of approximately 20 percent for the preliminary election. She said polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 21 locations throughout Revere. There is one change in location as the Turkish Cultural Center, 500 Revere St., has replaced the Freeman Street Fire Station as a polling site. Voters should enter the Turkish Cultural Center from the rear entrance off of Ford Street.

Colella said there are 27,778 registered voters in the city. Ward 6 has 4,984 registered voters.

Current Officials Will be Watching the Election Unfold

Current office holders who are unopposed will be closely following the Ward 6 and councillor-at-large races.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe said he will standing outside the polls greeting his constituents. “It will be kind of like a practice run for me,” said Keefe. “I’ll have my team out greeting voters as they come in and we’ll be there all day.”

The popular official wouldn’t make any predictions about the contested races, but was pleased to see so many excellent candidates vying for public office in the city.

“We have a lot of really interested candidates, a lot of people who, you can tell, want to be involved in the city and help make Revere a better place and keep it moving forward,” said Keefe. “I would never discount a candidate. It takes a lot of guts to go out there and put their name on the ballot and put themselves out in the open.

“So I applaud every candidate,” said Keefe. “I know the work that goes into it and I wish them the best of luck.”

It’s on to November for Mayoral Election and Wards 2 and 5 Contests

Of course, the heavyweight championship of Revere political contests – the race for the corner office between Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo – will be decided in November. As a result of there being only two candidates for mayor, there is no preliminary election and both candidates advance to the general election. It is a rematch of the 2015 Arrigo-Rizzo mayoral election.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and candidate Robert Bent and Ward 5 Councillor John Powers and candidate Eric Lampedecchio will also square off in their respective elections in November.

There will be nine candidates for the six seats on the Revere School Committee in a race that will also be decided in November.