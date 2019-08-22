Take on the New School Year Like the Ultimate Overachiever

(StatePoint) A new school year is a clean slate. How are you going to make your mark?

To help students everywhere gear up for a successful school year, celebrated actor, author, humanitarian and G2 Overachiever, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing tips for making more happen.

Tip 1: Set specific goals: Writing down goals and aspirations can get you started on the right note. In a recent survey conducted by Pilot Pen, more than 94 percent of people stated that writing down goals makes you more likely to achieve them, whether that means getting straight As, making your favorite sports team, or making a difference in your community.

Tip 2: Get involved: Find something that you are passionate about this school year, whether that means joining an existing club or taking on a totally new project. You can get inspired by Ian McKenna, winner of the 2018 G2 Overachievers Student Grant, which recognizes young scholars (age 13-19, in middle or high school) who are making a real difference in others’ lives in and outside of the classroom. A native of Austin, Texas, 14-year-old McKenna was inspired to help feed his hungry classmates during winter break and founded Ian’s Giving Garden, a series of community gardens that donates 100 percent of their crops to hungry families. To-date, McKenna’s charity has helped feed over 700 families by growing and donating an estimated 18,300 pounds of fresh produce.

McKenna’s inspiring story was selected by Chopra Jonas from a pool of highly qualified nominees. Together with Pilot, she’ll award McKenna and his school a combined $15,000 grant. He plans to use his $12,500 portion for college tuition, to gain the skills needed to make an even greater impact on social issues like hunger. The remaining $2,500 will go to his school to help continue fostering overachievement among its students.

Do you know someone going above and beyond their daily responsibilities to better their community? Whether they’re a student or adult, visit G2Overachievers.com to learn more and submit a handwritten nomination.

Tip 3: Be prepared: Overachievers of all ages know that you have to have the right tools on-hand so that you’re always prepared when inspiration strikes. Whether you’re taking notes in class, outlining a science experiment or planning a fundraiser for an afterschool club, the right pen in your hand can make all the difference. A preferred pen of overachievers, the G2 gel ink pen by Pilot is smooth-writing, long-lasting and the number one selling pen in America. Its smaller counterpart, the G2 Mini, offers the same smooth-writing ink and comfortable grip of full-sized G2s in 10 great color options, and funds the G2 Overachievers Student Grant.

Tip 4: Try something new: Make this the year you step outside your comfort zone and try something totally new to you. Audition for the school play. Join or start a new club. You never know where a hidden talent lies and there’s only one way to find out.

When taking on new challenges this school year, no matter your goals, remember that with smart planning, perseverance and the best tools, you too can be an overachiever.