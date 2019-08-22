News Painting Unveiled Honoring Judy Cammarata by Journal Staff • August 22, 2019 • 0 Comments On Thursday Aug. 15, Father Sheridan of St. Marys of the Assumption Church unveiled the beautiful painting of Madonna and Child (upper left) hung in St. Lucy’s Chapel in honor of Judy Cammarata. The painting was done by her grandchild, Ryan Flynn, husband of Judy’s granddaughter Kristen. Shown are Judy’s children and husband, from left to right, Phylis Yewcic, Susan Forte, Vincent (Sonny) Cammarata, Cheryl Cammarata and Father John Sheridan.