News Sand Sculpting Festival Brings 1 Million People to City by Journal Staff • July 31, 2019 • 0 Comments More than one million people enjoyed the International Sandsculpting Festival held last weekend at Revere Beach. Visitors flocked to the beach in perfect weather to see the amazing sand sculptures built by an array of international artists. Guests also enjoyed foods, musical entertainment, and amusements. The Apollo 11 center piece sand sculpture was lit up on Friday night, July 26, with a first-class pyrotechnics show to highlight the sculpting and kick off the weekend’s activities. The top of Sculptor Ilya Filimontsev’s “Guardian Angels” pokes over the throng of spectators at the Sand Sculpting Festival on Saturday evening, July 27. Nearly one million visitors descended on the Beach for the Festival over a seven-day period. In the VIP tent prior to the fireworks, Ellen from the Boston Circus Guild shows Ali Giannetti (in blue) and Saige Silvestri how to do some acrobatic in the sand.