Kelly Highlights New School Job Posting

Superintendent Dianne Kelly is trying to spread the word about a new job opening at the schools and hopes one qualified candidate from the Revere school community emerges.

“We are looking to hire a Family/Community Leadership Coordinator,” said Kelly. “We are trying to get the word out to parents with the hopes that one of our parents applies for the job.”

Kelly said the candidate that gets the job will serve as a liaison between schools and parents, relaying the needs of one to the other.

“The candidate chosen will also educate teachers and staff on how to communicate and work effectively with parents as equal partners as well as advise and train parents on how to address issues with the leadership staff in school meeting,” said Kelly.

The position also serves as a school-based intermediary contact for concerns and comments made by parents and community members.

The hiree will also provide referrals to community-based services for families, expands opportunities for continued learning, voluntary community service, and civic participation.

“We also want the candidate to be able to develop community collaborations, promote sharing of power with parents as decision-makers, help parents understand the educational system so they can become better advocates for their children’s education,” said Kelly.

Kelly said qualifications include that the applicant must be a Revere resident with at least one child in the Revere Public Schools and authorized to work in the US throughout employment in this position.

“The right candidate also believes that all students can, will, and must learn and works relentlessly to achieve results for students and families and takes ownership of outcomes,” said Kelly. “They also must be passionate about Revere Schools’ mission, values and student-centered learning vision.”

As part of the job description provided by Kelly to the Revere Journal other qualifications lister are;

• Committed to students’ personal growth, and understands their backgrounds and experiences

• Constantly reflects, relishes feedback, and seeks opportunities to improve; sets ambitious goals

• Remains poised, persistent, and solution-oriented in the face of unexpected challenges

• Skillfully manages multiple (and sometimes competing) priorities

• Demonstrates ability to implement complex projects with exceptional attention to detail and flawless execution

• Interacts effectively with families/parents from linguistically and culturally diverse backgrounds

• Has the ability to communicate in another language, preferably Spanish

• Fosters collaboration and models team orientation

• Brings humor and positivity to the schools and organization

• Proactively communicates with students, families, colleagues, and the community in a straightforward, open, and personable manner

• Understands the challenges of urban environments

• Has experience in community organizing, public relations or related fields; degree preferred.

Kelly said applicants should have computer skills including word processing, data analysis, and presentation programs as well as basic math skills, effective verbal and written communication.

“This position will really lead and oversee families and community partnerships while establishing school as community “hub,” forging and maintaining community partnerships,” said Kelly. “Our goal is to build organization awareness at the family, community and potentially political level and lead regular family and community meetings to discuss school priorities, seek feedback, and foster authentic dialogue and trusting relationships.”

Kelly said cover letters and resumes can be sent Revere Public Schools Superintendent’s Office, 101 School Street, Revere, MA 02151, Attn: Rosanna Digitale by Monday, Aug. 12.